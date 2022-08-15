Monday, August 15, 2022
Luis Diaz and Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace LIVE: follow minute by minute

August 15, 2022
Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz walks off the pitch in the FA Cup Final.

They face this Monday in a match of the second date of the Premier League.

After drawing on the first date against Fulham, the Liverpoolwith the Colombian Louis Diazcharges batteries for his second match of the season of the premier leaguewhich will be this Monday as a local, at Anfield, against Crystal Palace.

On the first day the Colombian could not shine, but he started and confirms that he has the coach’s confidence Jurgen Klopp for this campaign. But you cannot trust, the position is fought, among others by the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez who came stomping hard with goals, like the one he did just the previous day, at 2-2.

Liverpool, who have already won their first title of the season, by beating Manchester City in the Community Shield, will once again bet on everything this season, and while the Champions League season begins, they have to begin to make their way in the local league, in which he will again live a close duel with the Manchester Citya team that thrashed Burnemouth 4-0 on this day and is already a leader, with six points out of the six they have played.

Louis Diaz

Minute by minute

The game will be at 2 pm
ESPN-TV

SPORTS

