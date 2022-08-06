The Liverpool drew 2-2 in their first Premier League game on Saturday. at the home of newly promoted Fulham, a match in which the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez scored his first goal in the English league.

the serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic put the locals ahead twice (32 and 72 penalties), but the ‘Reds’ equalized on both occasions thanks to Núñez (64, 1-1) and the Egyptian Mohammed Salah (2-2).

(Diego Maradona: incredible, by court ruling he can play football again)

(Luis Díaz and his players at Fulham vs. Liverpool, figure, video)

The first minutes of the match passed under the control of Fulham, which threatened the Brazilian’s goal Alison Becker. A cross from the Dutchman Kenny Tete found Mitrovic, who beat his mark to open the scoring.

hard draw

before the breakLiverpool were able to draw thanks to a shot by Colombian Luis Díaz (39), which crashed into the post of the goal defended by the Slovakian Marek Rodak. Núñez, who came on replacing Firmino in the early stages of the second half, scored the provisional equalizer (1-1).

Minutes later, Mitrovic was brought down in the visiting area by Dutchman Virgil van Dijk and scored from the penalty spot to put the locals ahead again (72, 2-1). Salah scored the final 2-2 goal.

But after the match, Luis Díaz and his teammates from Liverpool traveled by subway to their headquarters, in an act that unleashed madness in the station and that is seen in this video.

(Luis Díaz, very good start in Liverpool’s draw with Fulham)

(And Piqué? Shakira’s surprising reaction when they yell at her: ‘You’re gorgeous’)