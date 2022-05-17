Manchester City’s draw on Sunday against West Ham (2-2) red hot the definition of the Premier League champion.

Liverpool, which is on the lookout for Pep Guardiola’s team, is played this Tuesday, in 90 minutes, the option of reaching a difference point for the last day, which will be on Sunday at 10 in the morning.

The squad in which the Colombian Luis Díaz plays does not lose hope of making history. He has already won the other two tournaments he could win in England, the League Cup and the FA Cup, both against the same rival, Chelsea, and in the same way, the shots from the penalty spot, after two 120-minute marathons, full of emotions, in which, however, there were no goals.

Two key games

Now, Liverpool plays the dream in three games: two to win the Premier, today against Southampton, and on Sunday against Wolverhampton, and then, on May 28, he will seek to recover the Champions League title, which Klopp already won in 2019 and which for Díaz would be a new experience.

Klopp, however, had already lost another Champions League, a year before his biggest title.

He did it against Real Madrid, the same team he will face in Saint-Denis for the title on the last Saturday of this month. According to Klopp, they will face the rival with “the most experience in the Champions League on this planet”.



But the German coach does not neglect local responsibility: “Between now and then (the Champions League final) we still have two very important games”.



Liverpool has lost several pieces due to injuries in recent days. To the losses of Andrew Robertson and the Brazilian Fabinho They were joined, on Saturday, by the Egyptian Mohamed Salah and the Dutch Virgil van Dijk, who are doubtful for Tuesday’s game.

“We have to make a lot of decisions. But what I can promise, definitely, is that we will put together a line-up to try and win the game at Southampton,” Klopp said.

“I was already counting on Virgil not being against Southampton before playing against Chelsea, because he had been playing a lot. It was something that was clear to me,” she added.

However, Liverpool depends on what City does on the last date and Klopp is clear about it.

“I don’t know when was the last time City lost points two games in a row. Aston Villa have to play during the week and I don’t expect City to lose points against them”.

Will Diaz be there?

Diaz is not expected to be left out of the squad for this match.

In fact, the Colombian has never been left out of the list of available and only on two occasions was he left on the substitute bench: on February 13, against Burnley, when he was a newcomer to the club, and on April 2, against Watford, three days before his exhibition against Benfica in the Champions League, when he scored a goal and provided an assist.

Despite the proximity of the challenge of seeking the Premier, the press continues to ask Klopp about the Champions League final. But Liverpool continues to dream of everything and hopes to have its best team available. After all, winning all four tournaments in dispute would put him in the history books.

