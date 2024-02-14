He Liverpool is unleashing a great battle with him Manchester City and with him Arsenal in the Premier League. The county team Merseyside begins to recover important pieces to continue dreaming of titles in the last season of Jurgen Klopp on the bench.

This Wednesday the Egyptian reappeared in morning training Mohamed Salah who suffered a hamstring injury in his left leg playing with his national team in the African Cup of Nations last January. His physical problem forced him to miss four weeks of competition.

“It seems that Mohamed Salah will be involved in the team Liverpool for the trip Premier League to Brentford on Saturday after returning to team training on Tuesday,” the newspaper explained. Liverpool Echo.

“The 31-year-old striker has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury in Egypt's 2-2 draw against Ghana on January 18. He has not played for Liverpool since the 4-2 thrashing at Newcastle United at Anfield on New Year's Day”, noted the cited media.

The news falls at the best moment for German coach Jürgen Klopp, who recovers his star to face the most important part of the season, in which the important titles are won.

It is also great news for the Colombian Luis Diaz, that in some games of English League Cup and of the Premier League has had to play on the right wing, covering the loss of Salah.

Although he has performed the field in that place, the guajiro has not been able to display his best football on that wing and cannot make his usual play of hooking his right leg and taking the shot to the far post.

Now, Klopp adds a new problem that every coach would like to have. The German, with the return of Mohamed Salah undisputed starter on the right wing, he must remove one of the attacking trident from the starting eleven between the Portuguese Diogo Jota, Uruguayan Darwin Núñez and Colombian Luis Díaz.

Liverpool season

Liverpool He is having a dream season. The network set is first of the Premier League with 54 points, with 24 games played. Although it should not be trusted, since Manchester City and Arsenal They are on his heels.

The 'citizen's' They have 52 units, and one game less, the same points have the 'gunner's', who moved closer to the lead with their 3-1 victory on matchday 22 of the English league.

Besides, Liverpool will play on February 25 in the final of the League Cup against Chelsea and will begin his path to the title in the FA Cup and in the Europa Leaguea competition in which they start from the round of 16 after qualifying first in their group.

