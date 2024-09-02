Liverpool has an excellent start in the Premier League and by the hand of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, two of its stars, have had important victories that keep them at the top of the standings.

The English club won 0-3 Manchester United at Old Trafford with two goals from Díaz, the star of the match.

“New manager Arne Slot has continued his dream start in charge of the Reds with a third win in three Premier League games, without conceding a single goal,” AFP reported.

And he added: “The successor of Jurgen Klopp left Old Trafford with a prestigious victory and second place in the table, with nine points, the same as the current four-time champions and leader Manchester City.”

AFP noted that “both teams have two more points than Arsenal and Brighton, who were neutralized on Saturday (1-1), and on Newcastle, fourth after their 2-1 victory against Tottenham.”

Well, that’s all clear up to that point. However, alarm bells are already ringing in the face of the possibility that one of their key players, Salah himself, could leave the team at the end of the season.

Overwhelming

The player himself has taken on the task of clarifying his future, which is not so clear at Liverpool, although there is still a long way to go.

“As you know, it’s my last year at the club. I just want to enjoy it and I don’t want to think about it. Nobody at the club has spoken to me yet about renewing, so it’s fine, I’ll play my last season,” he said in an interview with Sky Sports when asked about his future.

Arne SlotThe coach said: “There are many ifs… For now, he is one of us and I am very, very happy that he is one of us!”