After the exciting final of the League Cup on February 27, with a victory for Liverpool on penalties (11-10) against Chelsea, ‘Reds’ and ‘Blues’ meet again in the final of the prestigious FA Cup this Saturday, at Wembley.

Luis Díaz and Liverpool, for their second title

Liverpool have the chance to add the second trophy of the season to Anfield’s showcasestwo weeks before the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Chelsea for its part, only opts for this title and will seek revenge against the ‘Reds’ after the League Cup final. As if more incentives were needed for the ‘Blues’, this is their third consecutive final in this trophy, having conceded defeats in 2020 (2-1 against Arsenal) and 2021 (1-0 against Leicester).

Although in recent years Liverpool has been adding several different trophies to its record, the FA Cup has resisted the ‘Red’ club since 2006: on that occasion the ‘reds’ eliminated Chelsea in the semi-finals and faced West Ham in the final, achieving an agonizing draw at 90+1 with a long-range shot from Steven Gerrard and winning 3-1 on penalties.

The last final for the ‘Reds’ was in 2012… against Chelsea. The Brazilian Ramires and the Ivorian Didier Drogba put the ‘Blues’ ahead and despite Andy Carroll’s goal for Liverpool, the Cup stayed in London (2-1). And it is that the FA Cup has been one of the trophies that has best been given to Chelsea in the club’s modern age: eight cups shine in the London club’s record, of which six have been achieved in this century (2000, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2018), and have reached the final five times in the last six editions.

Liverpool have seven, one less than the ‘blues’, but they have only won two in the same period (2001 and 2006). After having achieved his first championship in 30 years in 2020 (previously in 1990), he can achieve his first FA Cup on Saturday sixteen years later.

Time and TV

The FA Cup Final is this Saturday, May 14, at 10:45am. The transmission in Colombia is in charge of ESPN. You can follow minute by minute at www.eltiempo.com/deportes

