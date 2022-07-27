Luis Díaz and Liverpool face Salzburg: time and where to watch on television

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Diaz Liverpool
Luis Diaz Liverpool
The peasant hopes to score his first goal of the second semester with the ‘Red’ shirt.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
July 27, 2022, 07:27 AM
Liverpool and Salzburg meet this Wednesday, at 1 pm, in a pre-season friendly match at the Red Bull Arena in Austriaas part of the preparation of both teams for their respective leagues.
Liverpool vs. salzburg
Salzburg and Liverpool met in the 2019-20 Champions League group stage. The Reds won at home 4-3 and won again 2-0 on Austrian soil.
Salzburg is leader of the Austrian Bundesliga after debuting with a 3-0 win against Austria Vienna.
Liverpool’s debut in the Premier League will be on Saturday August 6 as a visitor against Fulham.This Wednesday’s game can be seen in Colombia through the screen of ESPN3 and Star +.
More news
TRADE, FROM PERU
OF THE GROUP OF NEWSPAPERS OF AMERICA
(GDA)
July 27, 2022, 07:27 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #Liverpool #face #Salzburg #time #watch #television
Leave a Reply