Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Luis Díaz and Liverpool face Salzburg: time and where to watch on television

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 27, 2022
in Sports
The peasant hopes to score his first goal of the second semester with the ‘Red’ shirt.

Liverpool and Salzburg meet this Wednesday, at 1 pm, in a pre-season friendly match at the Red Bull Arena in Austriaas part of the preparation of both teams for their respective leagues.

Salzburg and Liverpool met in the 2019-20 Champions League group stage. The Reds won at home 4-3 and won again 2-0 on Austrian soil.

Salzburg is leader of the Austrian Bundesliga after debuting with a 3-0 win against Austria Vienna.

Liverpool’s debut in the Premier League will be on Saturday August 6 as a visitor against Fulham.This Wednesday’s game can be seen in Colombia through the screen of ESPN3 and Star +.

TRADE, FROM PERU
OF THE GROUP OF NEWSPAPERS OF AMERICA
(GDA)

