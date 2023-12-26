Aston Villa missed the opportunity to stay on the same points as the leader, Liverpool, at the end of the first round of the Premier League. The team led by Unai Emery was up 0-2 and ended up losing 3-2 against Manchester United.

Aston Villa's defeat leaves them with 39 points, three behind Liverpool, who beat Burnley 0-2 this Tuesday to remain partially at the top, waiting for what Arsenal does, which will play on Thursday against West Ham.

Almost unintentionally, due to inertia, Aston Villa, the fashionable team in Europe, won 0-2 before half an hour of their visit to Old Trafford, without deserving it. Manchester United, victim of an incredible self-destruction in their area, but better on the field, as they later demonstrated to beat their rival by everything (3-2) in an epic comeback.

First, with the two goals from Alejandro Garnacho, scorer of 1-2 and 2-2 between minutes 58 and 71, he leveled the duel between the apotheosis of his fans, which broke out definitively when Hojlund finished off the 3-2 in the 82nd minute. .

The victory was a relief for Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. His team never deserved to lose. The mirage of Emery's Aston Villa faded in the second half. A slowdown, just when the best are moving together, just three points behind Liverpool's leadership.

Aston Villa had only one defeat in the last 14 games until they were devoured at Old Traffford; capable of beating City and Arsenal or setting goals that he did not even imagine in the summer, even if his match this Tuesday ended in nothing.

Earlier, at the Turf Moor stadium, Liverpool opened the scoring with a tight shot from Darwin Núñez from the edge of the area in the 6th minute and At the end of the match, the Colombian Luis Díaz assisted the Portuguese Diogo Jota (90) who secured the victory.

“We played an incredible game, and it was 1-0 for a long time, which was very strange,” Klopp said of his team's numerous chances.

For the Uruguayan, this goal ended a streak of 12 games in all club competitions without scoring, while Jota, returning after a month of injury, scored his 50th goal in a Liverpool shirt.

