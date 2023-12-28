Relay in the leadership of the Premier League: the Arsenal They were surprised in their stadium by falling 2-0 against their neighbor West Ham, this Thursday in the match that closed the 19th matchday, where they could not retain the lead.

The Czech Tomas Soucek (minute 13) and the Greek Konstantinos Mavropanos (55) signed this victory for West Ham in the rain in the Emirates Stadium.

The 'Gunners' are left with 40 points, two behind Liverpool (42), who on Tuesday's Boxing Day had won 2-0 at the modest Burnley ground (19th) and had provisionally taken the lead, with appearance of the Colombian Luis Diaz.

Arsenal's defeat against the 'Hammers' means that the leadership of Arsenal's pupils Jurgen Klopp be firm, at least until the next day, which starts on Saturday.

Precisely, Arsenal had maintained the lead last Sunday with a 1-1 draw at Liverpool. This time he had to give up his goal against West Ham (6th) in European positions.

Regarding other pursuers, Arsenal are still one point ahead of Aston Villa (3rd), who lost 3-2 on Tuesday at Manchester United, but see Manchester City (4th), who won on Wednesday, get closer to three points. 3-1 in the field of Everton (17th) and that also has one less game played than the rest of the teams at the top of the classification.

Tottenham (5th), which was defeated 4-2 at Brighton (8th) this Thursday, is another of the losers of this day as it leaves the 'Champions zone' and is now six points behind the leader Liverpool.

AFP

