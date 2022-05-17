Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Luis Díaz and Liverpool are excited about the Premier for these goals: videos

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2022
in Sports
Liverpool vs. Southampton

Jürgen Klopp’s team is one point behind Manchester City for the last date.

On the penultimate date of the Premier League, Liverpool overcame a real hurdle against Southampton.

Jürgen Klopp let several of his figures rest, Luis Díaz among them, and ended up suffering more during his visit to the team from the south of England. Even so, they managed to win 1-2 thanks to goals from Minamino and Joel Matip.

Redmond (1-0)

Minamino (1-1)

Matip (1-2)

