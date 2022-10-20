Luis Díaz and Linda Caicedo, nominated for best players in the world

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
AUTO PLAY
We explain how you can vote for Colombian soccer players to be decorated.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 20, 2022, 08:05 AM
The Globe Soccer Awards organization announced this Thursday the 25 candidates for the 2022 best player award.
The Colombian louis diazwho comes from being located in box 17 of the Ballon d’Or, repeats among the nominees in a list that includes several from the ranking of France Football magazine, but also the three great absentees: Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.
In the female branch, the young national figure, Linda Caycedoalso appears nominated amid names of famous players such as the Spanish Alexia Putellas and the Brazilian Debinha.
So you can vote for ‘Lucho’ and Linda
Voting is now open and it will be the fans themselves who will define the finalists in this category. From the outset, Karim Benzema, striker for Real Madrid and the French National Team, who has just won the Ballon d’Or, is the big favorite for the award. The first votes show this, since he starts with 34% of the vote.
The Globe Soccer Awards, also known as the Dubai D’or, are organized by the European Club Association and the European Association of Soccer Players’ Agents.
To vote for Colombians Luis Diaz and Linda Caicedoyou can enter the Globe Soccer Awards 2022 website.
More sports news
SPORTS
*With information from Futbolred
October 20, 2022, 08:05 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #Linda #Caicedo #nominated #players #world
Leave a Reply