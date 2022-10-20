Luis Díaz and Linda Caicedo, nominated for best players in the world

The Globe Soccer Awards organization announced this Thursday the 25 candidates for the 2022 best player award.

The Colombian louis diazwho comes from being located in box 17 of the Ballon d’Or, repeats among the nominees in a list that includes several from the ranking of France Football magazine, but also the three great absentees: Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the female branch, the young national figure, Linda Caycedoalso appears nominated amid names of famous players such as the Spanish Alexia Putellas and the Brazilian Debinha.

So you can vote for ‘Lucho’ and Linda

Voting is now open and it will be the fans themselves who will define the finalists in this category. From the outset, Karim Benzema, striker for Real Madrid and the French National Team, who has just won the Ballon d’Or, is the big favorite for the award. The first votes show this, since he starts with 34% of the vote.

The Globe Soccer Awards, also known as the Dubai D’or, are organized by the European Club Association and the European Association of Soccer Players’ Agents.

To vote for Colombians Luis Diaz and Linda Caicedoyou can enter the Globe Soccer Awards 2022 website.

