The final day has come, when the Colombian National Team will know if it is still in the race for the World Cup in Qatar, through the playoffs, or if it definitively says goodbye to the World Cup event. For this decisive match, now against Venezuela, the country lights candles for two of its best playersto Luis Díaz, the sensational Liverpool footballer, and to James Rodríguez, the great reference of recent yearsyes The team and the country cling to them to make victory more likely and the miracle of qualifying for the playoffs.

For some, James is the past and Diaz the future. For others, both are the present, the two most decisive men to achieve the feat of beating Venezuela, which now is a feat. Having them together is a luxury, they are players who, with their different skills, make it more possible for the team to achieve victory, as happened last day against Bolivia, when they were, together with Cuadrado (absent due to yellow cards), the best team in the 3-0 win. Much more Diaz, who scored and assisted and had an outstanding performance, as expected, with his speed, his imbalance and his ferocious attacks.

But also James, who was placed by Reinaldo Rueda a few meters further back than usual, so that from there, with a clearer path and a clearer vision of the attack, he could develop the team’s game. And James showed off his long and short passes, up and down, and his punch that did not end in a goal but threatened.

“We are going to deliver everything on the pitch. Colombia does not give up”, James wrote yesterday on his social networks, a voice of optimism, of motivation at a time when the country needs that battle cry of its symbol.

It is, however, the moment of truth for both. Because a lot is expected from Díaz. The country does not want to see him out of the World Cup, not now when he plays a starring role at Liverpool in England, where he shines with his irreverent game. This is his best moment, although 2021 was very good, but it is now when he reaches a peak at his level, in his new club. And although he was in debt (like everyone else) in those seven games without a victory that have Colombia in this problem, in this drama, Díaz is today the best hope. Today just when he has to win.

James is James, with his ups and downs, with his ups and downs. James does not need to be dazzling in his Al Rayyan club, although that would be ideal, to assume a leading role in the Colombian National Team. It has been that way almost always. When he returns, he transforms. James had a long absence from the national team, almost a year, when his injuries and his differences with Reinaldo Rueda for the Copa América kept him away from the national team. But he came back. He always comes back.

And there it is, again as the other great hope. Diaz, join. And yes, James divides. But who doubts the capacity of both, of what they mean, of what they have done dressed in yellow. Díaz with his stellar Copa América in Brazil last year. James and the memories of the 2014 World Cup. Díaz at 25 years old and with a brilliant career ahead of him. James and his 30 and an uncertain future. But it is they, together, who can guide this team to achieve the feat, the result that is needed, and since luck comes and chooses.

They know each other, admire each other. When Díaz scored his goal against Bolivia, the one that took the pressure off the team, they both went to celebrate together, dancing and smiling and hugging. No doubt James is happy with what his partner does.

Recently, ex-soccer player and writer Jorge Valdano spoke of both, and said of James: “He is an imaginative player, very technical, and unbalanced.” And then he spoke about Díaz, all in statements to Blu Radio: “He has surprised me, the speed with which he has adapted to Liverpool is tremendous. It’s one of the most impressive appearances in international football in recent times.”

It is the moment of truth for both, who do not want to be left out of the World Cup in Qatar. It remains to be hoped that today they will bring out their effort, their talent and their conviction. The National Team needs them.

