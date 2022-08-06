Luis Díaz and his players in Fulham vs. liverpool, figure, video

Luis Díaz debuted in the 2022-2023 season in the Premier League with Liverpoolin a difficult game against Fulhan, as a visitor.

Díaz had a good behavior during the game, he started and was the protagonist of excellent plays, in his best style.

The game was complicated but the Colombian did his thing, especially in the first half, when he had a disallowed goal and a ball on the post.

The Guajiro striker gave mobility to Liverpool’s attacking front in difficult moments, but the goal did not come.

The Colombian left at minute 77 and in his replacement entered Carvalho. The match ended 2-2.

