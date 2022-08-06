Saturday, August 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz and his players in Fulham vs. liverpool, figure, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 6, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

Louis Diaz.

The Colombian had a good game in the Premier League.

Luis Díaz debuted in the 2022-2023 season in the Premier League with Liverpoolin a difficult game against Fulhan, as a visitor.

Díaz had a good behavior during the game, he started and was the protagonist of excellent plays, in his best style.

(Piqué, separated from Shakira, lives his most bitter moment)
(Piqué: the queen test of “unrequited love” that would have affected Shakira)

The game was complicated but the Colombian did his thing, especially in the first half, when he had a disallowed goal and a ball on the post.

The Guajiro striker gave mobility to Liverpool’s attacking front in difficult moments, but the goal did not come.

The Colombian left at minute 77 and in his replacement entered Carvalho. The match ended 2-2.

(Luis Díaz, very good start in Liverpool’s draw with Fulham)

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #players #Fulham #liverpool #figure #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Alps glacier reveals remains of crashed plane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.