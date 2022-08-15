Monday, August 15, 2022
Luis Díaz and his great goal receive praise everywhere: ‘Sublime’ ‘The best’

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz goal vs. Crystal Palace

After taking criticism in his first game, Diaz shone again. The press, at his feet.

Luis Diaz smiled again. The Liverpool peasant scored his first goal of the 2022/2023 season on Monday after receiving questions from a certain sector of the British press for his debut in the Premier League.

The Colombian winger, who had not had great opportunities in his club’s match against Crystal Palace, invented an incredible move in the 61st minute in which he eluded several rivals and took a powerful shot to level the game at 1-1.

His performance is receiving praise and praise from major European media and sports figures.

‘Amazing’

Carles Puyol

Carles Puyol with Xavi Hernández.

“Amazing, Luis Diaz”pointed out the former Spanish defender Carles Puyol on his Twitter account as soon as ‘Lucho’ shouted a goal.

highest rating

louis diaz

Luis Díaz shouts goal again.

In the ‘Daily Mail’ newspaper, Luis Díaz received the highest rating of the match: 8.

The peasant was the best of his team and equaled Eberechi Eze, from Crystal Palace, in the score.

“A great goal,” said the media about the goal of ‘Lucho’.

‘Sublime’

Luis Diaz goal vs. Crystal Palace

The newspaper ‘Liverpool Echo’ gave Díaz a tremendous accolade during the transmission of the commitment.

Luis Díaz is a bit sublime! He cuts inside on the left, eludes a couple of rivals and leaves one still on the edge of the area to beat goalkeeper Guaita’s goal,” was heard in the story.

