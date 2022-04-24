Monday, April 25, 2022
Luis Díaz and his great assist for Liverpool’s second goal: video

April 24, 2022
Luis Diaz vs. Everton

The peasant sent an incredible half scissors for Origi’s score.

After his great luxury in the 63rd minute, louis diaz He pulled off a tremendous stunt to assist teammate Origi on Liverpool’s second goal.

The acrobatics of ‘Fight’

louis diaz

After a corner kick from the left, Díaz ‘flew’ to make a tremendous scissor half that allowed him to give the ball to Belgian Origi, who certified the 2-0 in favor of Liverpool.

With this result, the ‘red’ team reaches 79 units and remains just one point behind Manchester City, which is the leader of the Premier.

(The summary of the match: Luis Díaz, attendance and luxuries in Liverpool’s victory against Everton).

(If you visit us from the ‘app’, see the play here)

The ‘red’ team plays again this Wednesday, at 2 pm, against Villareal, for the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.

More news

Freddy Rincón: this was the step by step of the accident that ended his life

Gerard Piqué, against the ropes: they reveal new compromising audios

Dimayor speaks out for dead fan after riots in Magdalena-Junior

SPORTS

