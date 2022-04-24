Luis Díaz and his great assist for Liverpool’s second goal: video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The peasant sent an incredible half scissors for Origi’s score.
April 24, 2022, 12:52 PM
After his great luxury in the 63rd minute, louis diaz He pulled off a tremendous stunt to assist teammate Origi on Liverpool’s second goal.
The acrobatics of ‘Fight’
After a corner kick from the left, Díaz ‘flew’ to make a tremendous scissor half that allowed him to give the ball to Belgian Origi, who certified the 2-0 in favor of Liverpool.
With this result, the ‘red’ team reaches 79 units and remains just one point behind Manchester City, which is the leader of the Premier.
(The summary of the match: Luis Díaz, attendance and luxuries in Liverpool's victory against Everton).
The ‘red’ team plays again this Wednesday, at 2 pm, against Villareal, for the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.
SPORTS
April 24, 2022, 12:52 PM
