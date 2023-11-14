The Colombian striker Luis Diaz He arrived in the country and before joining the Colombian National Team concentration He had an emotional meeting with his father, who was released a few days ago after 13 days of kidnapping by the ELN.

Díaz is part of the team named by the Argentine coach, Néstor Lorenzo, for the two games of the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Brazil, this Thursday in Barranquilla, and Paraguay, next Tuesday.

A lot of emotion

On November 9, Luis Manuel Díaz was released this Thursday after twelve days kidnapped by the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN), according to local media.

The player’s father was handed over to a humanitarian commission of the UN and the Catholic Church in the foothills of the Perijá mountain range, near the town of Barrancas, in the Caribbean department of La Guajira, where he was kidnapped on October 28, and will be transferred by helicopter to Valledupar, capital of the department of Cease.

That day, a black van transported the recently released man from Valledupar, capital of the neighboring department of Cesar, where the helicopter that brought him back to freedom landed, to Barrancas, the town of La Guajira where the family lives.

Dozens of people gathered at the place with welcome signs, white balloons and the music of the band Sabor Caribe, of which “Mane” Díaz, as he is known, is a singer and also plays the snare drum.

“Thank God,” exclaimed incessantly a middle-aged woman who was dancing to the rhythm of the music, while another shouted “freedom, freedom” on the street leading to the Díaz family residence in the Lleras neighborhood.

📸 ! This was Lucho’s exciting meeting with his father Mané Díaz and his family💛💛💙❤️ We love you and we are more united than ever! @LuisFDiaz19 #AllWeAreColombia🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/mtYBNUsURq — Colombia National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) November 14, 2023

