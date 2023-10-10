Luis Díaz is returning to his home, to the city that saw him grow up for soccer, Barranquilla, and to the Colombian National Team Their mischief and talent awaits for a very complicated double eliminatory date, against two direct rivals such as Uruguay and Ecuador.

The guajiro is increasingly established at Liverpool, a team in which coach Jürgen Klopp fully trusts in his talent. And with the ‘Reds’, Díaz was the protagonist of an action that even forced the VAR protocols to be changed in England.

The Colombian had a legitimate goal disallowed in the match against Tottenham, which Liverpool ended up losing 2-1, which generated a strong reaction from Klopp at the time.

In his first contact with the press after arriving in Barranquilla, Díaz referred to what happened that day. “It was a little complicated. At the time it hit us all very hard, not just me. We talk a lot about this topic with our teammates in the dressing room. It was a positive result that we were looking for and the goal was going to help us emotionally,” the guajiro was sincere.

This is the controversial play of the disallowed goal against Luis Díaz.

Díaz has already left the topic behind and is focused on what is coming. “These are things that happen, they are human and it can happen. I tried to take it normal and calm,” he declared.

Luis Díaz and his duel with Darwin Núñez

In Thursday’s match in Barranquilla, Díaz will have as a rival one of his strike partners, the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, with whom they will have a separate duel.

“I was just talking to him during the flight because we traveled together and I told him that he was going to have a difficult match, but may the best man win,” said the Colombian.

Díaz knows that the upcoming game is one of the most complicated of the tie. “They are going to come to get a good result because the last time they came they did, but we are in good shape and they have to see that point. We are going in search of victory,” he noted.

The game will be at 3:30 in the afternoon, a time that at the time favored the National Team, but which has recently generated complications. Díaz lowered the volume on the matter.



“The schedule is fine, we have already played at that schedule, it is going to be a little complicated for them, but we have to look at what we are going to do on the field. “That’s going to make for a difficult match, one on one.”he expressed.

Díaz knows that this match will be key for what is to come. “I think we have to take it well because we know that we cannot lose home points because it is important for what is to come. The weather may affect them, but it will be a complicated match,” he concluded.

