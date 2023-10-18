Luis Díaz is one of the main protagonists of the tie between the Colombian National Team and Ecuador, in his right boot he had the opportunity to score the winning goal in Quito, but the rival goalkeeper drowned out the sacred cry.

‘Lucho’, who was a starter in the National Team for the fourth date of the South American qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup, is one of the greatest noted for missing the penalty that could have changed the history of the team in Ecuador.

In the 61st minute, Díaz took the ball to take a penalty in favor of Colombia and assumed the responsibility that players like James Rodríguez and Rafael Santos Borré avoided.

However, Luis Díaz had no luck, He announced his shot a lot, he didn’t take a strong shot and he made it easy for goalkeeper Moisés Caicedo, who only had to lean against his right post to save the ball.

The play was key in the match that ended 0-0, a bitter result for the Colombian National Team, which had the great opportunity to take three very valuable points during its visit to Ecuador.

Luis Díaz is not a specialist in penalties

In the last few hours, an unusual piece of information was known about Luis Díaz and that he states that he is not a player who specializes in charges from the penalty spot, in fact It is very unusual for him to take on this responsibility.

According to information from the journalist and statesman Paolo Arenasthe guajiror has only taken two penalties in his sporting career, counting this Tuesday’s one with the Colombian National Team, and the most surprising thing is that both have failed.

To know details of the Guajiro’s first prison, you have to go back to January 2022, where the forward defended the colors of Porto. In that year, ‘Lucho’ missed his payment for the Portuguese League, Just like against Ecuador, he announced his shot and gave the rival goalkeeper the chance to guess the goal and save the ball.

“The only penalty for Luis Díaz! ‘Lucho’ has only taken two penalties in his career during the 90 minutes (or 120) of an official match. One, the wrong one vs Ecuador. The other is this one in Portugal, with Porto, during 2022,” Arenas explained on his official X account (formerly Twitter).

THE ONLY OTHER PENALTY CHARGED BY LUIS DÍAZ! ‘Lucho’ has only taken two penalties in his career during the 90 minutes (or 120) of an official match. One, the mistake last night against Ecuador. The other is this one in Portugal, with Porto, during 2022: pic.twitter.com/ginqypI84r — Paolo Arenas (@PaoloArenas) October 18, 2023

Néstor Lorenzo, coach of the National Team, defended Luis Díaz

I would have liked him to start two centimeters back, but hey, that’s it. The goals are going to come

In a press conference after the game, the Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo came out to defend Luis Díaz and explained that the responsibility for the goal should not fall solely on the guajiro.

“Lucho, in the first, defined with great quality. I would have liked him to start two centimeters back, but hey, he’s already there. They are coming. The goals are going to come. Situations are generated and the team, even changing the scheme, responded,” said the coach of the Colombian National Team about the moment that the Liverpool player is experiencing.

In addition, he regretted the failed goal options and pointed out that the ties against Ecuador and Uruguay They leave the feeling that 4 points were lost.

“I feel that on these two dates we lost four points. The players know what we are talking about and we go out to win. The satisfaction I have is that The players respond and deserved to win. I am not satisfied with the tie, but with the team’s performance,” concluded Lorenzo.

