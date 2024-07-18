Luis Diaz is an attraction wherever he is. The Colombian footballer and figure of the Liverpool from England spent a few hours in Barranquilla after the 2024 United States Copa America.

According to the criteria of

The player boarded a flight between the capital of Atlantic and Bogota to connect with England to join training with Liverpool, the team that awaits him to begin the 2024-2025 season.

Good moment

Already on the plane, Díaz was surprised when he was greeted by another of the country’s sports figures, the shooter Helmut Bellingrodt, double Olympic medalist, who was making his way to the country’s capital to take the other flight that would take him to Paris.

Bellingrodt is the head of mission of the Colombian delegation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which will be inaugurated on July 26 in the French capital.

The former athlete and now manager spared no effort and took a selfie with Díaz, which was published on social media.

“Look at the selfie that the historic Helmut Bellingrodt took with @LuisFDiaz19, star of the #SeleccionColombia. It was on the flight from Barranquilla to Bogotá. The pioneering medalist is heading to Paris as Colombia’s Head of Mission at the Olympic Games. Díaz is returning to Liverpool,” journalist Estéwil Quesada posted.