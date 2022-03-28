Luis Díaz and Frank Fabra, in the ideal eleven on date 17 of the tie

With “the minimum of changes”, the Colombian tricolor will appear against Venezuela to play this Tuesday their last match of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in which he is obliged to win to go to the playoffs and have hopes of qualifying for the World Cup.

The venue for the match will be the Cachamay stadium in Bolívar state, in southern Venezuela.

With five games lost, eight draws and four wins, Colombia was at the end of day 17 in sixth place in the standings, with 20 points, after beating Bolivia 3-0 in last Thursday’s match, held in the Colombian city of Barranquilla.



A goal and an assist from Luis Díaz on March 24, in addition to goals from Miguel Borja and Matheus Uribe, keep alive the dream of the Colombian team to go to Qatar.

After that match, on date 17, Conmebol announced the ideal team and in it the vote favored Díaz and Frank Fabra.

This was the ideal team: Alisson, Frank Fabra, Fabián Balbuena, Thiago Silva, Ronald Araujo; Luis Diaz, Rodrigo De Paul, Federcio Valverda, Angel Di Maria; Neymar and Lionel Messi.

