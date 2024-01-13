Luis Diaz He is having a good time at English Liverpool, which is the leader of the Premier League, while Egan Bernal He is preparing his 2024 season with the Ineos team.

The Guajiro striker has been the protagonist of good games at the start of 2024 and has even been present in the opposing goal.

He did it in the away victory of the Liverpool, 0-2, against Arsenalwhich gave the nod to the fourth round of the FA CUP English.

Coincidence

The guajiro, finishing the game, scored the second goal and gave the three points and the classification to a team led by Jurgen Klopp who is the leader in England and who aspires to win the title.

Bernal, for his part, is training hard with a view to the 2024 season, in which he is looking for the best pedal stroke to once again be the protagonist of the major cycling competitions.

Champion of Tour de France of 2019 and Italy spin of 2021, the runner from Cundinamarca hopes to perform excellently in the next Colombia Toura test that will take place from February 6 to 11 of this year.

He will lead the Colombian National Team alongside Brandon Rivera, Jesús David Peña, Juan Diego Alva, Jhonatan Restrepo and Germán Darío Gómez.

Both Díaz and Bernal are the center of the news in the country and the world this Saturday, January 13, as they celebrate their birthday, but it is not just any celebration.

The two iconic athletes of the country are turning 27 years old, both were born on January 13, 1997, for which they have received many congratulations.

