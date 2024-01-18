Luis Diaz continues training with a view to the Premier League match that his team will play, the Liverpoolthis Sunday against Bournemouth looking to retain the lead.

The Colombian striker has been a figure at the start of the year and was even the scorer of a goal in the 0-2 victory over the Arsenal, which gave the club passage to the next round in the FA CUP.

Who was the best?

In the League, Liverpool is first with 45 points, closely followed by the Manchester City, who reacted in the last games, and already has 43 units.

The guajiro has had to do his best, since the team does not have the figure Mohamed Salah, who plays with Egypt in the Asian Cup.

Another Latin American that shines is Darwin Núñez, the Uruguayan striker who is a good friend of Díaz and has been key in Liverpool's recent matches.

Both Díaz and Núñez seek to consolidate themselves in a Liverpool that started the year as leaders and that seeks not to let go of the lead in the Premier League to fulfill the great objective of becoming champions.

The two Latin American players seem to know each other well and were subjected to a face to face by the League. This was the result.

