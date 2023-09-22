Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez, motivated by their children: the tender image in Liverpool

A timely reaction in the second half prevented Liverpool from failing against Lask Linz in Austria, where they came back thanks the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez and the Colombian

Luis Diaz to begin the journey through the Europa League with a victory (1-3). Jurgen Klopp’s team, a regular in the Champions League, has assimilated his participation in the second continental tournament.

Before the match, and as a premonition, a tender video circulated on social networks in which the great connection between the two South American footballers was evident.

This is a video published by Lucho’s partner, Geraldine Poncein which her daughter Roma is seen next to Núñez’s son, Bibiano.

The minors wear Liverpool clothing and have the number of their respective father on their backs. The Roma shirt, furthermore, does not say Díaz but Papa.

Without a doubt, the best support for the two footballers, who later were protagonists in Liverpool’s victory.

Liverpool got the victory back on track thanks to a penalty caused by Philipp Ziereis that Darwin Núñez converted in the 56th minute. Minutes later, Luis Díaz took advantage of a pass from Ryan Gravenberch and put Klopp’s team ahead, which sentenced the match to two points. final, with a goal from Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian, who came onto the field to replace Gravenberch to play the last quarter of an hour, took a pass from Darwin Núñez to the net. Liverpool already dominates Group E, which is completed by Royale Union Saint Gilioise and Toulouse.

SPORTS AND EFE

