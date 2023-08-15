Colombia is historically an export country for soccer players. There are Colombian players spread all over the world, on every continent, and new windows open up in every transfer market. Some leave, others arrive, there is permanent movement. However, today there are only two Colombians who can say that they are in the true elite of soccer, in the first world of football, in a top club: Luis Díaz in Liverpool and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado in Inter.

The great references of Colombian soccer today are them, because they are the ones that are best located, integrating two of the great main leagues in the world and in top teams. Luis Díaz arrived at Liverpool in 2022 and is one of his essential players, so much so that he started the new season with a goal over the weekend against Chelsea. Luis, after overcoming his knee injury that kept him inactive for six months, returned better than ever and willing to show the best version of himself. He is in an elite club, and although this time he will not have Champions, he competes in the main league in the world, the Premier.

Cuadrado spent 8 years being a benchmark for Juventus, winning titles, and when the time came for him to leave, at the age of 35, he fell flat, because instead of going to Arabia or another destination, he was signed by Inter Milan, which is another of the prestigious in Europe. In fact, he is the current runner-up in the Champions League. For this reason, Cuadrado continues at the top and with football to continue to shine in Europe.

The other national symbols are no longer at the same level. Yes, some are in important leagues, there are other footballers in England, in Spain and in Italy itself, but not at the level of Díaz and Cuadrado. In fact, James Rodriguezconsidered one of the best players in the country’s history, left Greece and has just made his debut with his new club, São Paulo in Brazil, after 4 months without playing, and it will surely take time for him to find his best form.

Panorama

Making a European tour among the five ‘big’ leagues, in Spain there is not a great Colombian reference. Falcao garcia He is no longer a starter at Rayo Vallecano. The other Colombians present there are the attacker Luis Suárez, from Almería; the winger Johan Mojica, from Osasuna, and the center-back Bernardo Espinosa, from Girona. In England there is a presence in addition to Díaz, with players like Davinson Sánchez, who is still at Tottenham; Jefferson Lerma, at Crystal Palace; Jhon Jader Durán, at Aston Villa; Steven Alzate, at Brighton, or Luis Sinisterra, at Leeds, and Yaser Asprilla, at Watford, the latter two in the second division. But of all, none fight in the elite of English football. Perhaps Dávinson, who has also lost prominence and his future is uncertain.

In Italy, behind Cuadrado are the defender Yerry Mina, who has just arrived from Everton to Fiorentina; Jhon Lucumí, in Bologna; Luis Fernando Muriel, in Atalanta, or Duván Zapata, who is close to signing for Roma. Duván’s case is special because arriving in Rome would be an important leap, but the striker is no longer at his best and he will have to raise his level to stand out in José Mourinho’s team.

the rest of the map

There are two other leagues that are below, the German and the French. In Germany, the news is not encouraging. Today the most prominent Colombian is Rafael Santos Borré, but due to his lack of continuity at Eintracht Frankfurt he is about to leave, and there has been speculation about his fate even with River Plate. There is also Gustavo Puerta, who is still very new to Bayer Leverkusen. There are two players for France, Óscar Cortés and Déiver Machado, both at Lens.

For the rest, there are many players competing in other countries with less showcase. In the case of Portugal, after the departure of Díaz and then that of Matheus, today there is no great reference: there are some like Cristián Borja (Sporting) or Sebastián Pérez (Boavista). Even on the radar of the Colombian National Team, the spectrum turns to Russia, where Wilmar Barrios has excelled at Zenit. There are also Mateo Casierra and Jhon Córdoba. And if we leave Europe, David Ospina and Matheus Uribe are in Arabia, the new transfer empire. But the goalkeeper hasn’t played all year due to injury.

In conclusion, the map of Colombian soccer players is nourished, there is a lot of international presence, but this was not a very hectic transfer window. The move from Cuadrado to Inter is the best. The return to activity of James in Brazil, the arrival of Mina at Fiorentina and the possible arrival of Duván Zapata at Roma stand out. But we are far from putting another figure in one of the top teams in the world.

