With only 55 minutes on the field, Colombian Luis Díaz was once again key for Liverpool, this time, to ensure qualification for the next phase of the Europa League.

The guajiro was a starter and participated in his team’s first two goals in the 4-0 win over LASK Linz of Austria, with which the team led by the German Jürgen Klopp reached 12 points, with which it not only has a fixed place in the next round, but also first place in group E.

For the Austrians, the game did not last long, then they enjoyed the songs and the plan to go to Anfield, since their team was rarely able to react to the tremendous superiority of the home team.

​Already at 12 minutes, Díaz punished them for the first time: he accompanied the departure of his team and appeared in the middle of the area, like a number 9, to define with a header, like against Brazil in the Qualifiers, powerful and lethal for the 1 -0 partial.

Without giving time to anything. Gakpo followed suit and in another devastating outing, at 15 minutes, he made the score 2-0, with prior participation from the guajiro. Lask’s loyal fans sang but they didn’t have much to celebrate.

​​It seemed that each red acceleration was going to end in a goal, when Díaz himself defined poorly in the projection from the right that seemed out of place, when Gakpo also forgave the third, when Tsimikas crashed it into the crossbar.

Díaz, meanwhile, was a pure sacrifice when he returned to his field to help the recovery, when he accompanied Salah even if he ended up finishing without even looking at him, when he overshadowed every attempt at Lask’s reaction.

For the complement, this dominance was clear, which was rewarded in the third goal when the goalkeeper committed a clear penalty against Gakpo and Salah changed it for a goal at 51, while the fourth of the afternoon fell on the closing, at 90+ 2, courtesy of the young Gakpo, figure of the night.

Díaz had a rest for almost the entire second half and is now getting ready for Liverpool’s next game, now in the Premier League: it will be on Saturday at Anfield, against Fulham, at 9 am in Colombia.

