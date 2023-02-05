Monday, February 6, 2023
Luis Díaz and an immortal Chilean: incredible tattoo by the Colombian National Team

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 5, 2023
in Sports
0


Brazil vs Colombia

Luis Díaz, scorer of Colombia's great goal.

Luis Díaz, author of the Colombian goal.

The peasant, closer and closer to returning to the courts, continues to celebrate his feats.

Luis Díaz expects the Colombian National Team and Liverpool. The attacker from Guajiro, injured since October, is being awaited by the Argentine Néstor Lorenzo and the German Jürgen Klopp so that he resumes the competition with their squads.

Meanwhile, the striking tattoo that was made on one of his forearms echoed. This, due to the great symbolic value of the design.

The ‘Lucho’ tattoo

Luis Díaz and James, in the match against Bolivia.

So far, everything indicates that Díaz will officially return to the courts in March.

“Luis can now run. He still has a few weeks left to be ready, but he has been able to go out on the field and run, which is very good,” Klopp commented at his last press conference.

Waiting to know more details, Díaz is in the news because The incredible Chilean that he did, against Brazil, in the 2021 Copa América was tattooed.

This was told by the Barranquilla tattoo artist Carlos Daniel Urueta Pérez in a chat with ‘El Heraldo’.

“When I arrived he already knew what he wanted to do. He asked me to tattoo the moment the ball hits in that unforgettable Chilean goal against Brazil, in the Copa América. The same Copa América in which he was a scorer —along with Messi— and figure. That Copa América meant everything to him and what better way to remember that moment than by immortalizing that great goal in his skin, ”said Urrueta.

SPORTS

