From the hand of Luis Díaz saved Liverpool from a problem against Lask Linz and turned it into a feat. They lost, they surprised them, but the guajiro was decisive for the 1-3 victory, including a comeback, in the Europa League.

Liverpool lost well against a modest rival but aware of its weapons and how to use them. The Reds made a mistake – who were wearing a purple suit – and they paid for it with a gem: on the rebound of the corner kick at 12 minutes they left Fleck and he took a shot that left the goalkeeper without reaction. A great goal for 1-0.

And then, to defend the advantage like an upside-down cat: they closed the lanes and there they took Díaz and Núñez out of the race, although both had options, especially one from the Uruguayan who was taken out of line in a succession of rebounds above the average hour.

Díaz fought her as always, He came to his own field to recover and although he was fouled three times in the same play, the referee never bought it.

Luis Díaz, to the rescue of Liverpool

And then, Klopp stepped in and gave his team another face: he renewed the midfield with Szoboszlai and Mac Alister and gave support to the attackers and that’s how the goals came.

At 54 minutes, Díaz entered the area and in the attempted rejection Lask’s defender took his ankle. It was not violent but it was a foul and a penalty that Núñez changed into a goal to make it 1-1. And there was plenty of time.

What would come later was the award to the Colombian, the figure of the field: At 63 minutes the innocent Lask central defenders got up early and from behind he appeared to define Gravenberch’s great center with a header.

Liverpool would then go straight ahead with 1-2 and finally, when Mo Salah was already on the field (he was a substitute) he scored a goal in his quick and classic entry into the area and celebrated the final 1-3 in the 88th minute.

Yes, Liverpool style, with Díaz in spicy mode. The British team recovered from a bad start and took the lead in group E. Nothing more to add… just pass it to Díaz and hug each other.

Rating of Luis Díaz for his match in the Europa League

The Guajiro striker received one of the best ratings of the game: Luis Díaz received an 8.0 grade for his great performance this Thursday with the Liverpool shirt and for the goal that opened the way to victory for the English in the Europa League.

Luis Diaz rating

