The Colombian Luis Diaz He started 2024 with everything, eager to be a protagonist for Liverpool with goals, assists and with his usual unbalanced game.

The Colombian already showed in his first game of the year against Newcastle his entire category, in a game in which he had a goal disallowed and a penalty awarded.

Lucho, is today the most important player of Colombian footballers, due to his presence in a 'top' team like the English Liverpool.



At a time when the transfer market in Europe is opening, the specialized portal Trasnfermarkt remember the most expensive signings of a South American footballer.

There Lucho appears among the best, due to what his transfer from Porto in Portugal to Liverpool meant, for about 47 million euros, being the fifth most expensive transfer for a South American.

Another important transfer was that of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado from Fiorentina to English Chelsea for 31 million euros.

The best South American signings

1. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool to Barcelona for 135 million euros)

2. Enzo Fernández (Benfica to Chelsea for 121 million euros)

3. Oscar (Chelsea to Shanghai for 60 million euros)

4. Alex Teixeira (Shakhtar to JS Suning for 50 million euros)

5. Luis Díaz (Porto to Liverpool for 47 million euros)

PABLO ROMERO

