Luis Díaz warms up for the grand final of the Champions Leaguethis Saturday against Real Madrid, in France, waiting to be a starter and contribute as he has done since he arrived at Liverpool this year.

The Colombian has already won the FA Cup and the League Cup in England, he could not win the Premier League, but he has had an exultant season.

The best for CIES

International Center for Sports Studies (CIES), in which the guajiro occupies the first positions of said ranking.

According to the report presented by the CIES, the coffee attacker appears as the second best striker in England, with 87.6 points behind the Manchester City player, Phil Foden (87.7), while in the general classification of the Old Continent, the born in Barracas is located in the third position and the first place is for the Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema with a score of 88.2.

Diaz outperforms players of the caliber of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, among many other stars.

List

1. Karim Benzema 88.2 (Real Madrid CF)

2. Phil Foden 87.7 (Manchester City FC)

3. Luis Diaz 87.6 (Liverpool FC)

4. Vinicius Junior 87.3 (Real Madrid CF)

5. Robert Lewandowski 87.2 (FC Bayern Muenchen)

