Friday, April 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz, among the 15 most valuable Latin American soccer players in the world

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

Liverpool’s peasant striker is the most expensive Colombian player, according to ‘Transfermarkt’.

Luis Díaz is experiencing an unbeatable moment at Liverpool. The peasant hasn’t completed three months in the ‘red’ team and is already considered a fundamental piece of Jürgen Klopp’s team.

His four goals, one title and dozens of incredible plays have made him the epicenter of praise from his manager, teammates and the British press.

Now, as revealed by ‘Transfermarkt’, a portal specialized in transfers, Díaz is at his peak, as he maintains his highest value in the market: €45 million. That amount, compared to that of other players, portrays what their own and others say: Díaz is a ‘top’ footballer in the world.

(Also: Freddy Rincón: paramedic breaks his silence and says who would be the driver).

Díaz, among the 15 most valuable Latin Americans

louis diaz

According to the mentioned portal, ‘Lucho’ is the highest rated Colombian soccer player. In addition, he is the only one in the country on the list of the 15 most valuable Latin American players in the world, indicates ‘Transfermarkt’.

(You may be interested: Cristiano Ronaldo publishes a photo with Georgina and her baby: ‘You have to thank’).

This is the ‘top 15’.

1. Vinicius Jr. (Brazil) – €100M
2. Neymar (Brazil) – €90M
3. Marquinhos (Brazil) – €75M
4. Lautaro Martinez (Argentina) – €70M
5. Federico Valverde (Uruguay) – €65M
6. Eder Militao (Brazil) – €60M
7. Fabinho (Brazil) – €60M
8. Alisson (Brazil) – €60M
9. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – €60M
10. Richarlison (Brazil) – €50M
11. Gabriel Jesus (Brazil) – €50M
12. Jose Maria Gimenez (Uruguay) – €50M
13. Ederson (Brazil) – €50M
14. Casemiro (Brazil) – €50M15. Luis Diaz (Colombia) – €45M

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #among #valuable #Latin #American #soccer #players #world

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Authors and readers of the Region of Murcia, celebrating Book Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.