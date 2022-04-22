Luis Díaz, among the 15 most valuable Latin American soccer players in the world

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Diaz.
Liverpool’s peasant striker is the most expensive Colombian player, according to ‘Transfermarkt’.
April 22, 2022, 07:39 AM
Luis Díaz is experiencing an unbeatable moment at Liverpool. The peasant hasn’t completed three months in the ‘red’ team and is already considered a fundamental piece of Jürgen Klopp’s team.
His four goals, one title and dozens of incredible plays have made him the epicenter of praise from his manager, teammates and the British press.
Now, as revealed by ‘Transfermarkt’, a portal specialized in transfers, Díaz is at his peak, as he maintains his highest value in the market: €45 million. That amount, compared to that of other players, portrays what their own and others say: Díaz is a ‘top’ footballer in the world.
Díaz, among the 15 most valuable Latin Americans
According to the mentioned portal, ‘Lucho’ is the highest rated Colombian soccer player. In addition, he is the only one in the country on the list of the 15 most valuable Latin American players in the world, indicates ‘Transfermarkt’.
This is the ‘top 15’.
1. Vinicius Jr. (Brazil) – €100M
2. Neymar (Brazil) – €90M
3. Marquinhos (Brazil) – €75M
4. Lautaro Martinez (Argentina) – €70M
5. Federico Valverde (Uruguay) – €65M
6. Eder Militao (Brazil) – €60M
7. Fabinho (Brazil) – €60M
8. Alisson (Brazil) – €60M
9. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – €60M
10. Richarlison (Brazil) – €50M
11. Gabriel Jesus (Brazil) – €50M
12. Jose Maria Gimenez (Uruguay) – €50M
13. Ederson (Brazil) – €50M
14. Casemiro (Brazil) – €50M15. Luis Diaz (Colombia) – €45M
SPORTS
April 22, 2022, 07:39 AM
#Luis #Díaz #among #valuable #Latin #American #soccer #players #world
