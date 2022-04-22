Luis Díaz, among the 15 most valuable Latin American soccer players in the world

Luis Díaz is experiencing an unbeatable moment at Liverpool. The peasant hasn’t completed three months in the ‘red’ team and is already considered a fundamental piece of Jürgen Klopp’s team.

His four goals, one title and dozens of incredible plays have made him the epicenter of praise from his manager, teammates and the British press.

Now, as revealed by ‘Transfermarkt’, a portal specialized in transfers, Díaz is at his peak, as he maintains his highest value in the market: €45 million. That amount, compared to that of other players, portrays what their own and others say: Díaz is a ‘top’ footballer in the world.

Díaz, among the 15 most valuable Latin Americans

According to the mentioned portal, ‘Lucho’ is the highest rated Colombian soccer player. In addition, he is the only one in the country on the list of the 15 most valuable Latin American players in the world, indicates ‘Transfermarkt’.

This is the ‘top 15’.



1. Vinicius Jr. (Brazil) – €100M

2. Neymar (Brazil) – €90M

3. Marquinhos (Brazil) – €75M

4. Lautaro Martinez (Argentina) – €70M

5. Federico Valverde (Uruguay) – €65M

6. Eder Militao (Brazil) – €60M

7. Fabinho (Brazil) – €60M

8. Alisson (Brazil) – €60M

9. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – €60M

10. Richarlison (Brazil) – €50M

11. Gabriel Jesus (Brazil) – €50M

12. Jose Maria Gimenez (Uruguay) – €50M

13. Ederson (Brazil) – €50M

14. Casemiro (Brazil) – €50M15. Luis Diaz (Colombia) – €45M

