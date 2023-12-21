The end of the year is time for balance sheets, and the world rankings are never lacking. Such is the case of the one prepared by the magazine Four Four Two, who decided to draw up the list of the 100 best footballers of 2023.

Among them are six Argentines (all world champions), but in this case there were reasons that caught attention. Absence of stars worldwide in the first 20 places.

Lionel Messi, Enzo Fernández, Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, Emiliano Martínez and Nahuel Molina are the world champions that make up the British media's list. They were all essential in the consecration of Qatar 2022.

Messi, Haaland and Cristiano.

The location of the captain of the Argentine team caused surprise. The man from Rosario is in sixth place, below players like Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé or Harry Kane, in a year in which he surprised the world by leaving European football after almost 20 years.

Other world champions do not appear, such as Ángel Di María (he stands out in Benfica), Alexis Mac Allister (in Liverpool before the injury) and Cuti Romero (in his best moment in Tottenham), figures in the first semester already throughout the season.

But they are not the only forgotten ones on the list: historical figures like Neymar (beyond a year marked by injuries) and Cristiano Ronaldo (star, although in Saudi Arabia) are not part of the roster either.

I fight, among the 100

Luis Díaz fighting the duel with Sofyan Amrabat.

In the list of the 100 best of the year there is only one Colombian footballer, the player Luis Díaz, from Liverpool.

Lucho had an outstanding year in which he shone with the Colombian National Team in the World Cup qualifiers, and with Los Reds in the Premier League He has been valuable in his contribution day to date.

For this reason, Luis Díaz is ranked 53rd in the ranking, surpassing players like Benzema (96), Toni Kroos (65) or Gavi (63), among other figures.

“2023 will be remembered by Luis Díaz for being a rollercoaster of emotions for personal reasons. The Colombian has illuminated English football with rays of brilliance, becoming the heir to Sadio Mané's throne and earning a place in the hearts of Merseyside for his genius and cunning in equal measure,” wrote FourFourTwo.

The best

1.Erling Haaland – Manchester City

2.Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

3.Harry Kane – Bayern Munich

4.Kylian Mbappé – PSG

5.Rodri – Manchester City

6.Lionel Messi – Inter Miami

7.Bernardo Silva – Manchester City

8.Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

9.Antoine Griezmann – Atlético de Madrid

10.Vinicius Jr – Real Madrid

11.Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

12.Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich

13.Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

14.Victor Osimhen – Napoli

15.Ilkay Gündogan – Barcelona

16.William Saliba – Arsenal

17.Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

18.John Stones – Manchester City

19.Rafael Leao – Milan

20.Declan Rice – Arsenal

PABLO ROMERO

Sports​

More sports news