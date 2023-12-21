The end of the year is time for balance sheets, and the world rankings are never lacking. Such is the case of the one prepared by the magazine Four Four Two, who decided to draw up the list of the 100 best footballers of 2023.
Among them are six Argentines (all world champions), but in this case there were reasons that caught attention. Absence of stars worldwide in the first 20 places.
Lionel Messi, Enzo Fernández, Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, Emiliano Martínez and Nahuel Molina are the world champions that make up the British media's list. They were all essential in the consecration of Qatar 2022.
The location of the captain of the Argentine team caused surprise. The man from Rosario is in sixth place, below players like Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé or Harry Kane, in a year in which he surprised the world by leaving European football after almost 20 years.
Other world champions do not appear, such as Ángel Di María (he stands out in Benfica), Alexis Mac Allister (in Liverpool before the injury) and Cuti Romero (in his best moment in Tottenham), figures in the first semester already throughout the season.
But they are not the only forgotten ones on the list: historical figures like Neymar (beyond a year marked by injuries) and Cristiano Ronaldo (star, although in Saudi Arabia) are not part of the roster either.
I fight, among the 100
In the list of the 100 best of the year there is only one Colombian footballer, the player Luis Díaz, from Liverpool.
Lucho had an outstanding year in which he shone with the Colombian National Team in the World Cup qualifiers, and with Los Reds in the Premier League He has been valuable in his contribution day to date.
For this reason, Luis Díaz is ranked 53rd in the ranking, surpassing players like Benzema (96), Toni Kroos (65) or Gavi (63), among other figures.
“2023 will be remembered by Luis Díaz for being a rollercoaster of emotions for personal reasons. The Colombian has illuminated English football with rays of brilliance, becoming the heir to Sadio Mané's throne and earning a place in the hearts of Merseyside for his genius and cunning in equal measure,” wrote FourFourTwo.
The best
1.Erling Haaland – Manchester City
2.Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid
3.Harry Kane – Bayern Munich
4.Kylian Mbappé – PSG
5.Rodri – Manchester City
6.Lionel Messi – Inter Miami
7.Bernardo Silva – Manchester City
8.Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
9.Antoine Griezmann – Atlético de Madrid
10.Vinicius Jr – Real Madrid
11.Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
12.Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich
13.Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
14.Victor Osimhen – Napoli
15.Ilkay Gündogan – Barcelona
16.William Saliba – Arsenal
17.Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
18.John Stones – Manchester City
19.Rafael Leao – Milan
20.Declan Rice – Arsenal
PABLO ROMERO
Sports
More sports news
#Luis #Díaz #among #players #year #important #ranking
Leave a Reply