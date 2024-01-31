The Colombian soccer player Luis Diaz He is once again the protagonist with Liverpool, this Wednesday in the Premier League match against Chelsea.

Lucho started the game as a starter and had a great impact on his team's attack, which went to the locker room winning 2-0.

Lucho had his moment of prominence in the first half, at minute 39, when he scored the second goal of the match. Díaz fought the ball in front of the middle of the field, got rid of his marker and gave the assist so that Bradley face and define crossed.

The Colombian celebrated this score as his own, for his notable participation that allowed Liverpool to take a better advantage.

Then, Uruguayan Darwin Núñez would miss a penalty at the end of the first half.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

