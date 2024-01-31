You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Luis Díaz was a starter for Liverpool.
The Colombian player made his contribution with a goal pass in the first half.
The Colombian soccer player Luis Diaz He is once again the protagonist with Liverpool, this Wednesday in the Premier League match against Chelsea.
Lucho started the game as a starter and had a great impact on his team's attack, which went to the locker room winning 2-0.
Lucho had his moment of prominence in the first half, at minute 39, when he scored the second goal of the match. Díaz fought the ball in front of the middle of the field, got rid of his marker and gave the assist so that Bradley face and define crossed.
The Colombian celebrated this score as his own, for his notable participation that allowed Liverpool to take a better advantage.
Then, Uruguayan Darwin Núñez would miss a penalty at the end of the first half.
PABLO ROMERO
SPORTS
