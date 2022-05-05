Liverpool FC, Champions League finalistpresented its new Nike brand home kit for the 2022-23 season, which is available to reserve starting this Thursday.

the new shirt

The shirt is Inspired by Scouse’s attitude of “solidarity, the bold and no-nonsense design reflects the mindset of its people, a mindset that makes Liverpool unique,” says the club.

With jersey prices frozen from last season, the all-red home jersey features intricate YNWA detailing on the sleeve cuff, representing the sturdy bond between the fans and the club.

On the reverse of the jersey, the 97 emblem encased by the Eternal Flames sits proudly on the back of the neck in memory of the children, women and men who lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy.

The change from 96 to 97 is in recognition of Andrew Stanley Devine, the 97th person to die unlawfully as a result of the Hillsborough disaster.

In the home kit presentation video, Reds boss Jürgen Klopp appears alongside men’s captain Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ibrahima Konate.

In fact, the Liverpool Twitter account promotes the shirt with the image of Colombian Díaz, a club sensation for his great performances.

Diaz, shirt image

Nike gear is sustainably made, with on-pitch and replica jerseys made from 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles.

Plastic bottles are collected, cleaned and melted down to produce a high-quality yarn for manufacturing, as part of Nike’s broader Move to Zero initiative, with football apparel leading the way in sustainability and in line with the initiative. LFC’s The Red Way.

