Luis Díaz and his father.
The Colombian will have a Europa League match this Thursday.
The Colombian soccer player Luis Diaz He received the best news this Thursday, upon learning of his father’s freedom, Luis Manuel Diazwho had been kidnapped by the Eln guerrilla since last October 28.
The footballer, despite the difficult moments he has experienced in the last two weeks, has decided to concentrate with his team Liverpool, with whom he played last weekend and scored a goal.
Díaz even chose to travel with the club to France for this Thursday’s Europa League match against Toulouse.
Minutes after the news of his father’s release went around the world, the coach Jurgen Klopp decided to include him in the starting lineup for this match.
Thus, with the best motivation, Lucho returns to the main lineup of his team, and in the middle of European competition, in the dispute of the fourth day of the group stage.
The match will be played from 12:45 pm, Colombian time.
PABLO ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
