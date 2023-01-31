A year ago everything was a party. Luis Diaz reached the football elite, was received by Jurgen Klopp in it Liverpoolthe team that believed in his dribbling and his goals to get hired.

Today, Díaz continues in his recovery process, after the two injuries in which he was the protagonist at the end of 20222.

In December, taking advantage of the World Cup break, Liverpool did its pre-season in Arab territory, where he relapsed and underwent surgery on his knee. He is expected to return at the end of March.

Your debut

Klopp followed him since 2021, when he was part of the Port of Portugal. The winter market in England is only to look at details, without large outlays, but in the case of the Colombian, everything was at a different price.

Liverpool paid a figure close to 47 million euros, it came and they liked it. He showed the necessary conditions to succeed and in Klopp he found the ideal coach to empower him.

He debuted on February 6, in the game against CArdiff City in the FA Cup and from then on he took an almost fixed place in the starting lineup, sharing attack with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané.

various titles

He was champion of Carabao Cup, FA Cup and the Community Shield, being owner and indispensable. He played the Champions League final against him Real Madrid, where he fell 1-0.

Now, with more than a month to return to the highest competition, Díaz has been distinguished among the best in the world, despite staying away from the courts for several months.

Díaz has played a total of 38 games for Liverpool, with six assists and 10 goals.

Liverpool and his fans hope to see him in action in March, as the club’s timing is not the best.

