Luis Díaz: a possible return date is filtered, it would be against a heavyweight

The Colombian has not played since October 2022.
Luis Diaz is anxious and wants to play now, because the Liverpool He is not going through his best moment and the Colombian striker wants to lend a hand.
The club was removed from the Champions League, after losing 2-5 at home and 1-0, this Wednesday, as a visitor, with the Real Madrid.
duri party
The confrontation, clearly, was not even, and Liverpool once again showed shortcomings in all its lines.
Without a doubt, Díaz is needed up front, which is why it is key for him to return to the starting lineup soon.
It’s almost ready. He has already done field work, but the club doesn’t want to rush him, suddenly he comes back and gets injured.
Will it be true?
Díaz, who has been out since October due to a knee injury, was going to return against Madrid, but that did not materialize and now there is other information.
Everything indicates that the Guajiro striker would return to the fields in the game against Manchester Citywhat a fight Premier league.
Luis Díaz would be ready to step on the field again and he would do it in that commitment of many bells and that will be played on April 1st.
