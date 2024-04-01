Liverpool she woke up happy. The fans of the most representative club in the city are happy after the 2-1 victory over the Brighton and the 0-0 draw of the Manchester City and Arsenal, which gives him absolute leadership of the Premier league to the cast in which the Colombian Luis Diaz It is figure.

The guajiro was key in last Sunday's match, as he was the scorer of the partial tying goal, when the rival had gone ahead and had a Liverpool team in trouble that could not find a way to score.

It is not for less

And in the second half, Díaz was important again. The striker was the creator of precise dribbles and passes for his teammates, until Mohamed Salah He scored the second goal.

Liverpool is first in the standings with 67 points, 65 for Arsenal and 64 for City, and there are nine games left to find out the champion.

It is already known that Klopp is leaving at the end of this season and is doing everything possible to leave the club with the Premier title. The coach was emphatic in stating that Díaz was a great figure, he filled him with praise.

“We need all the kids. Darwin Núñez opened many spaces for us, Lucho (Díaz) was incredible, so everyone was very good today. As I said, the two centre-backs, outstanding. It was a really good football match against an opponent where you know exactly what the hardest work will be,” he said.

Luis Díaz, appears in the game Liverpool vs. Brighton. Photo:AFP Share

The Colombian left the field two minutes from time, giving way to Cody Gakpo and the specialized portal Sofascore gave it a score of 7.9 units.

