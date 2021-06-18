Kirchnerist piquetero Luis D’Elía once again insisted with the request for pardon from President Alberto Fernández for the Jujuy leader Milagro Sala, who this Thursday was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for an escrache carried out against the governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, who at the time of the attack was a national senator.

In addition, D’Elía demanded the resignation of the Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity, Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta. “If you have dignity, you should resign without further ado, “said the leader, blaming her for the fate of the leader of Tupac Amaru.

“After this shameful ‘failure of justice’ in Jujuy, comrade @alferdez must pardon Milagro Sala Ad Hoc and urgently intervene the judicial power of that province,” the leader transmitted through his Twitter account.

This is not the first time that D’Elía has requested a pardon for Milagro Sala. Already in September of last year he had claimed the presidential benefit not only for the Jujuy leader but also for himself.

“Some prisoners, like Milagro Sala and me, the only way we have at this point is a pardon from the Executive Power,” the former deputy had affirmed at that time.

However, on this occasion, the leader unloaded his criticism against Gómez Alcorta, who was precisely attorney for Milagro Sala.

“After the horrible ruling of the Jujeña ‘Justice’ against Milagro Sala if @alferdez does not immediately pardon the companion, Minister Elizabeth Gomez Alcorta, if she has dignity, should resign without further ado,” D’Elía shot.

Nor was this the first time that the piquetero leader questioned the Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity. Days ago he expressed that he was “a bit disgusted” that Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, who came to office at “slipper” de Milagro Sala maintain “a cowardly silence regarding the unjust situation of the companion.”

However, the official had spoken about the situation of the Jujuy leader. “The political persecution and harassment that Milagro Sala has been subjected to over and over again for years is, not only an injustice against her, but also a attack against the rule of law that we must repudiate, “he said.

