03/09/2025



Updated at 9:12 p.m.





No journalist from Associated Press (AP) can travel on the presidential plane with Donald Trump, or ask questions in the White House press conferences. Associated Press is an agency based in the United States, created in the mid -nineteenth century, and … that today distributes news to 121 countries around the world, in five languages, including Spanish, and with the largest workforce of journalists spread over the planet. The fault committed by AP, and that has angered both the president of the United States, has been that, in the news disseminated by the agency, it continues to call the Gulf of Mexico, Gulf of Mexico, and not Gulf of America, as tried to baptize the president of orange makeup. That does not mean that he has mania to the press, because it is demonstrated that all the pride worship the press, as long as, naturally, they obey the superb, they exalt and flatter him.

Here, in Spain, a superb of lesser degree and importance also selects which journalists can ask questions and accompany him on official trips, without any type of corporate resistance has occurred.

Many, many years ago, in the dictatorship, a mayor of whose name I do not want to remember prohibited the entry of the representative of one of the city’s newspapers and, after leaving in defense of the partner, we chose to leave all, leaving only the mayor. And it was the dictatorship. There was something of Jaleo, but Fraga Iribarne, Minister of Information, did not want to intervene, and the mayor forgot his superb prohibitions. Go in discharge of our impertinence that we should be less pragmatic than now, or less docile.

No leader with dictatorial anxious despises the press. On the contrary, it is one of its obsessions and tries to control it. In dictatorships it is very simple: all means are expropriated and directors acting on obedient lambs with the dictator and hard censors with the pens they write.

In democracies it is more complicated, and the superb must have realized that, in his attempt to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico, there is an act of humility that has gone unnoticed to the little sensitive US journalists. And that act of modesty is that, being able to baptize the Gulf of Mexico as Trump’s Gulf, he resigned from it without any presumption.

It is the problem that rulers always stumble: to verify, day by day, that citizens are not up to their overflowing intelligence and their immeasurable generosity. Here, there are already people who protest because of the 180,000 promised homes two years ago, none have not started yet. If they will be ungrateful! By the way, I like Trump’s Gulf. As they say in the bingo: “Any more gulf?”











