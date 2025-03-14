The national coach Luis de la Fuente has visited Valencia, the headquarters of the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Nations League against the Netherlands on the 23rd, to show his support for those affected by the DANA. From the solidaritat bridge offered the list of summoned. From Mestalla he appeared to explain, among many other things, the absences of Gavi and Isco, and to place Pedri in the Olympus of the midfielders.

“Pedri is a player who is among the best in the world. It is in a moment of maturity and performance, to interpret the game, very good. But I think we have not seen the best Pedri yet. He is the best player in the world along with other colleagues in that demarcation, ”he downloaded from the source.

The coach struggled to make us understand that for players to enter this team, others must leave, and that is something that is not easy because of the current high level. “It is very difficult to enter this group because it has very good players. Entering here is not easy, demand a lot of work and sacrifice. This team is European champion and nations, ”he said.

Some of those who have stayed outside have been Gavi or Isco. Asked for them, the coach sent them the same message. “I am left with the joy that has meant that there are 27 superconvocados. It would also have been a surprise that were not others. There are more players who could be than they are. It is an example of the strength of Spanish football. Isco and Gabi are not, but they may be when we estimate it. We have formed a superslection. In my opinion this is the best I can do, ”he settled.

The one who returned was Íñigo Martínez, who “never” has been outside the selector’s plants. “This is a great template and sometimes we throw from each other. Íñigo has always been in our plans and is now an appropriate time for him to be with us. It fits our party plan. Let’s enjoy he. ”

De la Fuente congratulated himself to dispose of a footballer like Lamine Yamal in his squad, which he says he has to continue maturing yet. “Lamine follows its growth process, maturity. But he is 17 years old. You have to ask you to continue enjoying football, to do what you like. We have to ask the rest of the actors to let him continue maturing. When you have not marked two days you will say that you lack a goal and he has to mature to understand criticism. We all celebrate with us and have a footballer of this talent. ”

Finally, he explained the call of Raúl Asencio, Real Madrid player. “I was doing a great season. He did not make the jump with 21. But he has accelerated processes. I have always demanded opportunities for young people and Raúl’s case is one of them, has taken advantage of it to be important in professional football, ”he said.