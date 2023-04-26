The constant complaints Deputy Luis de la Rocha and even his threats to leave the PRI bench have political background. What is heard in the State Congress is that he has commitments to PAS leaders, which is why he leans towards that party and regularly votes against his fellow parliamentarians.

Out with masks! Let him uncover his passista heart, he would tell him deputy Pedro Lobo. In fact, around April 10, he already recommended Luis de la Rocha to go to the PAS bench once and for all, on that occasion they got into the political ring, because the Morenista accused the PRI member of lying in his statements for check issue.

On Thursday, April 13, deputy Luis de la Rocha threatened to leave the PRI bench because they ignore him and do not support his initiatives, he also suffers discrimination, the same thing denounced by passista legislators. On that occasion he declared that he has presented 20 initiatives and has not had the support of his parliamentary group.

Let’s go to the numbers, according to the official page of the Sinaloan Congress, PRI deputy Luis de la Rocha has presented 17 initiatives, of which four have been joint, four other parliamentary groups and nine individual. Possibly the portal data is not updated, because three more are missing.

On April 13, De la Rocha announced on his social networks that presented an initiative to make visible the importance of diversity community. There would be one more, there are 18. By the way, in your publication it is striking that you wrote LGTTTIQ+, which community are you referring to?

Initiative 19 was presented on April 11, in which it proposes to separate the family from the Gender and Family Equality Commission. One more would be missing, but it should be noted that the latter are hardly recent and he presented them at the same time that he complained about the lack of support. So we will focus on the above.

First, the four initiatives presented together with the PRI Parliamentary Group, are still in process, according to the status of the official website of the State Congress. Three are reported in second reading and one more with first reading. There is no room for pointing out discrimination or lack of support here.

Second, of the four initiatives that De la Rocha presented jointly, two appear in approved status, they are those of March 22, 2023; the third was discarded, corresponding to October 21, 2022, and the fourth is in second reading, it is from June 30, 2022.

Third, of the nine initiatives that he has presented individually, five are in second reading status, another three remain without reading and one of July 27, 2022 appears as rejected, they tell us that it was already up for a vote, but it was It asked to go down because it had serious errors.

The numbers are there, the legislative work is very clear, it has lacked a trade and a good parliamentary adviser. The fund must be political, because it is out of place and unjustified to blame its coordinator, the president of the table and fellow party members for the alleged lack of support. So be very careful.

DIARY. Today, at 11:30 a.m., the governors of Morena have a meeting at the National Palace with President López Obrador. There were no further details, the National Executive would be by video call due to his covid-19 condition or he would be in person. Today it will be known and surely many doubts about his health will be cleared up.

POLITICAL MEMORY. “The most dangerous human masses are those into whose veins the poison of fear has been injected… fear of change”: Octavio Paz.

