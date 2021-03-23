Luis de la Fuente, Spain U21 coach, appreciated the moment in which La Rojita arrives, who debuts this Wednesday in the Eurocup against Slovenia (18:00, Four).

Slovenia’s strengths and weaknesses: “We consider Slovenia a very tough opponent. Demanding. It stands out for the group work, they have worked very well in the games they have had. They have made a good team. Their strength lies in the group. They are physically strong. With the motivation they must have to host they are going to be even more dangerous. I don’t like to analyze the weakest aspects, I prefer to analyze them positively and respect them ”.

Physical condition of the players: “Everyone is fine. Some with some discomfort but we will wait to make the decision. We will not take risks. We will bring out the most competitive team. There is caution with some, but with normal discomfort after a very busy weekend for some ”.

Format change: “We have not been together for four months, we met on Monday. We also had to manage the content of the session, depending on how they arrived physically. Change that we have not had time to prepare. Even so, we are lucky in these times. There is no fault. We have to show pride in being able to experience this situation ”.

Team moment: “We arrived at a good time. The complexity has been balancing the team between those who had more or less minutes. A complex balance had to be found. Most are in a good time, but it is true that some arrive with a lot of fatigue. It is not easy to travel in these conditions. But it is what we have, what there is and our strength is to think that we are privileged ”.

Casualties with the Absolute, an opportunity for others: “It is a very important step in his career. It is one more degree in its progression and maturity. All the players would like it. Those who are there have to see the possibilities that are presented to them if they continue working like this. It is always a reason for joy and a great motivation. That’s how I see it and that’s how they think it ”.

The illusion I knew to the preparation: “Illusion moves mountains, it is the most important aspect. This is what we try to work on so that the footballer values ​​where he is and overcomes any setback. Concern? That you have to start very strong. I want us to have that concentration. The rival will be in the same situation and will not give us anything. My occupation is that they are concentrated and not make mistakes ”.

Being a family, the key: “It is the basis for constructing the building. You have to be more than companions, almost family. Fostering that idea makes people bond. I am fervently convinced that this group feeling is almost as important as technical and tactical aspects. We value them very much. In addition, we have the other aspects. We are a very good team ”.

Riqui Puig, a few minutes: “You value many aspects when making the lists. It always brings freshness, liveliness, it can change the rhythm of a game. It gives us many things. It is one of the reasons why we include you in it. It has a very great projection. It is difficult to have continuity at Barcelona ”.