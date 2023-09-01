Luis de la Fuente, coach of the Spanish Soccer Team, is in the eye of the storm after his controversial applause during the press conference of Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation. In an attempt to mitigate the controversy, De la Fuente issued statements trying to apologize for his unusual gesture, sparking a debate about the relationship between coaches and sports leaders in Spain.
“I would like to explain what I experienced last Friday. I’m a soccer coach, let me help you out of a note. Given the media repercussion that my applause has had, I want to take advantage of my space to explain the situation experienced. I have received a lot of criticism and I think it is totally deserved. I consider that the events that occurred are unjustifiable. I went to the Assembly convinced that we were witnessing an act of resignation. The situation was beyond us. This way of acting does not represent me, I will always be on the side of equality and respect. I have always had an irreproachable behavior. We all remember what happened at the Sydney Stadium. Neither Jenni nor her colleagues are responsible for what happened. I would like to turn the page, talk about football again. Next week we will play two very important games”.
Is resigning an option?
“In my statement I already censored the acts produced. I think I don’t have to resign. I have to apologize. I made an inexcusable human error. If I could go back, I would not commit that act again. I am on the side of equality and respect. No one can doubt it. We all have to improve on equality. I the first”.
Do you feel qualified to continue being the selector?
“I’ve been managing the National Team for nine months. Results always mark and I move on this stage with complete calm. Where I don’t feel comfortable is when my values are questioned. This causes me concern and tension. I would like to be questioned about the results ”.
Rubiales betrayed him?
“No. I came to the Assembly thinking that I would resign and we went into ‘shock’ when it was not like that. I thought that the Assembly would go the other way.”
“Almost all the workers of the Federation had the idea that we would listen to the resignation of the president. We find something completely different. It was not easy to digest. I went blank, the situation surpassed me. I’m not justifying anything, I’m just trying to explain the context in which it all happened. I lived it overwhelmed and I did not know how to live up to it. I couldn’t control my emotions. When I see the images I don’t recognize myself. Inside the forest, one sees nothing but branches. When you get out of there is when you size up the situation. This is what has happened to me, ”he added.
Perhaps he took too long to issue the statement?
“I applauded for the situation of pressure and discomfort. I had never experienced a situation with so much emotional stress. I don’t have the literary resources that you have. I am a soccer coach and I am qualified for other things. I need time to reflect, value, meet with my colleagues. That’s why it took me so long to issue the statement. I would love to write a statement in an hour, but I can’t. I took what I could take. It is impossible for me to prepare anything in an hour.”
Do you think you could lose your job?
“Of course I worry about losing my job, of course. I have to focus on results. I insist: I apologize. I was wrong in a situation of maximum pressure and tension. This is my truth”.
Why have you waited until today to speak?
“My space is this. Here I feel comfortable. I always tell the truth and I understood that this was the space where I had to explain myself. I understand that there are people who are annoyed that it has taken so long to explain, but I understood that I had to give them here. I think my apology is sincere. I believe it from the conviction and I would like you to see it that way too”.
Have you been able to speak with Jenni Hermoso?
“No. I think she’s having a hard time and she’s not responsible for what happened. Maybe I didn’t have the courage, I don’t know. No, I haven’t talked to her.”
Should Rubiales be disbarred?
“I am not a judge. Let the relevant agencies take the steps they have to take. When decisions are made it will be time to comment. I’m not here to judge anyone.”
When did you realize your mistake?
“When the Assembly ended, I met with my coaching staff. We stayed until the wee hours of the morning. You only have to see the images to see my face in the Assembly. I don’t even recognize my face. I don’t have the facility to write a statement in hours like you. I have other gifts, in other circumstances I would have reacted faster. I wanted to explain how I felt.”
Did you consider resigning?
“If at some point the Territorials had told me that I didn’t have their support and confidence, I wouldn’t have been the coach for another second.”
