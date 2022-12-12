Calm, educated, smiling, friendly and striving to transmit closeness, not at all fake but full of naturalness, Luis de la Fuente has drawn this Monday the first outline of a team inherited from Luis Enrique after the World Cup fiasco and that he plans to improve his way, adjusted to an idea of ​​football that sinks its roots in young talent and also in seniority, a mix that convinces him and that will guide him in the preparation of future lists. He did so at his presentation ceremony as the new head of La Roja, accompanied by the president of the Federation, Luis Rubiales, and the director of the absolute, Albert Luque, who have ensured that the until now coach of the sub’21 has been his bet from the moment in which it was decided to end the relationship with the Asturian. “I am a defender of talent,” De la Fuente has stated emphatically, who has repeated on more than one occasion that the doors of the national team are open to everyone. “Nobody has them closed”, he has emphasized before the recurring questions about the hypothetical return of Sergio Ramos and other ‘sacred cows’.

The new coach has been extremely elegant with Luis Enrique, of whom he has only spoken in terms of respect and recognition of the “work” developed. “Our relationship has been magnificent and close. We have exchanged messages and he congratulated me on the appointment,” he specified when asked if the Asturian had contacted him after his departure from La Roja. Qatar is already history for Spain, eliminated in the round of 16, and De la Fuente is only aware of what is to come. «A new stage begins. All players are eligible for selection. We are going to start working now and gather information, assess it. The doors are open for everyone”, he has not tired of repeating every time he heard the names of people like Ramos, Aspas, Busquets… Of the latter he has commented that he is the “living history of football, with present and future, and He still has a lot to say”, he has slipped on the international status of the midfielder.

He was prepared to defend his choice, aware that his lack of coaching experience at elite clubs would come to the fore at any moment. “Here I am going to expand,” he has stressed, careful when it comes to displaying his resume. «I have been a professional for 15 years, 13 of them in the First Division, I won titles, leagues, cups, super cups … I was international, except in the absolute, also a coach, delegate. I have been in the Federation for a decade -he was in charge of the sub 16, 18, 19, 21 and 23-, I was in the Olympic Games -he won silver in Tokyo- and I have lived with 16 of the 26 footballers who have gone to this World Cup, eight of them starters in the last lineup. If there is someone who knows Spanish football – here he brought out his personality and character, without losing his smile – it is this man who is sitting here », he has pointed out to himself. “With this baggage I present myself.”

Despite the deployment of arguments in the form of merits, De la Fuente has been insisted that he must now manage the best in a country. “I don’t have vertigo,” she has delimited. And he added: «I have lived with 26 stars in the sub’19, in the sub’21, with 25 Olympic stars. I know how the players think. When you look into their eyes they will know that a footballer does it. There will be no problem. I like to talk to their faces. I’ve been there (in their place) and I know how they feel. I only ask for time so that they let me capture what I want to demonstrate, ”the man from La Rioja argued. What do you want his Spain to be like? «What is non-negotiable is the model, what adapts is the system. I will incorporate concepts, nuances, to enrich the football we have. We are not closed to anything ». In this sense, and broadly speaking, he has advanced that he likes to “dominate, strengthen individualities, run into spaces, be a complete team.”

De la Fuente has defended with conviction the “freedom” of the footballer, the need for him to develop his imagination without barriers or obstacles. «I am a defender of talent, who has to help the collective. I don’t like to curtail a player’s virtues, on the contrary, I will try to create situations so that he displays his full potential. I’m talking about the freedom consecrated to the team, to get the best out of each footballer. He has avoided talking about the World Cup, about the Spanish disappointment, because he only looks ahead. His first commitments will be in March against Norway and Scotland, framed in the qualifying phase for Euro 2024. «It is what worries me the most now. The ceiling of the selection? I am optimistic. I think we are capable of winning everyone. The ceiling is to reach the top ».

The man from La Rioja has clarified that his calls will revolve around three non-negotiable premises: “Talent, quality and performance.” At this point he has slipped that he is a “fan of veteran footballers” and that he will never look at the “identity card” when making a list, a premise of course extendable to young people. Of course, he has stressed that he will always take those who “are better for a specific party.” As for the support he hopes to receive, De la Fuente has been very graphic. «In Spain there are not 48 million coaches. What I want is for there to be 48 million players, for them to put on a shirt and for us to be a team.”