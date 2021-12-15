The national U21 soccer coach, Luis de la Fuente, assured that he is in favor of giving “opportunities, continuity and confidence to young players”, responding to the statements of the FC Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernández, who pointed out that young people “They cannot be the pillars of the team”, at the same time he wished as his goal “to be in other Games again” after the silver achieved in Tokyo 2020.

“I am one of those convinced who think that young people must be given opportunities, continuity and confidence. The young Spanish footballer with conditions never fails”, Luis de la Fuente indicated before the Gala 2021 of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), which honored the medalists of Tokyo 2020. From the COE headquarters in Madrid, the U21 coach urged to “stay with the milestones that have been achieved globally in Spanish football, especially the Games “. “We are very happy to represent our country and achieve the achievements that we have been marking with so much time in preparation. Today we have the opportunity to remember them, relive them and enjoy them”, celebrated. In addition, Luis de la Fuente analyzed the good moment of form of Blaugrana Pablo Martín Páez Gavira, ‘Gavi’.

“It is a ‘luxury’ that is where it is. I am enjoying it as a fan and as a coach. He has a long way to go, that is very good for Spanish football”, added. On the other hand, he acknowledged that the calendar during the season has “many games”, although he sees it as “normal.” “In football you have to play games, the good guys always play many games. It is normal, football and business requires playing many games, for that there are long squads with which to rotate and rest. But the demand has to be very great It cannot be otherwise, “he admitted.

“For 2022 I ask for health first and then continue to grow as athletes and people. In addition to having the opportunity to prepare well for the opportunity to be in other Games in three years”, He said, while showing his “enthusiasm, desire and good expectations” for the World Cup to be played in Qatar in 2022.