Former soccer player Luis ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe caught the attention of the public and the press after the ampay published by Magaly Medina about her partner. After the publication of the images, the former national team announced at a press conference his separation with Charlene Castro. As is known, the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” recorded Castro dating a man from a hotel.

In this context, ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe has generated several questions among his followers and fans. Some of them are, for example, how many children he has or what is his actual height. Do you want to know? Coming up next, we tell you.

How tall is Luis ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe?

The Transfermarkt platform offers reliable information on the main data of well-known footballers and ex-footballers. Thus, the portal indicates that Luis ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe measures 1.93 meters. He is about a height above the average for Peruvians, which is 1.65 meters, according to the National Institute of Health (INS).

His size and physical strength have allowed him to stand out in the defensive position during his career as an athlete. Thus, he was able to play in various clubs in the local tournament, such as Universitario de Deportes or Juan Aurich, as well as in foreign teams.

How many children does Luis ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe have?

Luis ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe is one of the characters who usually keeps his family away from the cameras. Although he once presented one of his sons (Luis Guadalupe) on television. The former soccer player is the father of three descendants. Two of them he had with his first couple, Giselle Zapatawith whom he had a relationship that lasted 14 years.

Luis Guadalupe is one of the sons of ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe. Photo: the Popular

After distancing himself from Giselle, ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe became romantically linked to Charlene Castro. Both kept their relationship private and had a descendant. However, the Peruvian businessman has announced that he has separated from Charlene after the ampay published by Magaly Medina. Although the former national team pointed out that he had forgiven her.

Who is Charlene Castro, a couple from “Cuto” Guadalupe supported in the Magaly Medina program?

Little is known of the private life of Charlene Castro, couple of ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe. However, in 2016 he had a brief appearance in a Gisela Valcárcel program, in which the athlete competed.