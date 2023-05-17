The remembered ex-footballer ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe said during an interview with the journalist Veronica Linares who made an unusual proposal to the TV host, Magaly Medina. He invited her to go to a hotel together.

Faced with this offer, Medina Vela, a communicator who supported him several times, some more famous than others, replied forcefully. We tell you why Luis ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe proposed that to him, despite not having a close relationship.

Why did ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe invite Magaly Medina to a hotel?

Luis “Cuto” Guadalupe, a former athlete and now the host of his own program on YouTube, told the journalist Verónica Linares that he made a unique proposal to Magaly Medina, who launched one last ampay on her current partner.

According to his version, Magaly Medina supported him for the first time in 2004. In these images, he showed his best dance steps in a well-known nightclub in Iquitos.

From this event, what the communicator highlighted was that Jefferson Farfán’s uncle came out dancing to the song “Who cares”, a popular song by Thalía, referring to Guadalupe’s sexual orientation after her arrival from Belgium.

“I got into a little dance in my style. Then Mrs. Magaly makes a comment like ‘What happened? This one has come from Europe, but it seemed like…’, implying that I had ‘loose my braids,’” Guadalupe recalled.

After Magaly Medina’s statements, “Cuto” Guadalupe attacked the TV host. Photo: LR composition / Instagram capture / The Republic

Given the statements of the TV host, ‘Cuto’ began to be harassed by the press who questioned him about his sexual orientation. Due to this, Luis ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe said:

“The press grabs me and tells me ‘Magaly has said this’, so I say: ‘But let’s see, I invite her to a five-star hotel, the one she decides and so she can check if I’m a man or if I am,'” said the ‘Cuto ‘.

Medina Vela, who is known for being frontal, replied to said summons with contempt. The issue remained there and the meeting never materialized, according to Guadalupe Farfán’s version.

