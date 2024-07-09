The journalist’s work narrates the trajectory of the Attorney General of the Republic from 2019 to 2023, during the government of Jair Bolsonaro and the beginning of the Lula administration

Journalist Luís Costa Pinto launches this Tuesday (9.Jul.2024), in Brasília, the book “The Attorney”. The work deals with the performance of Augusto Aras as Attorney General of the Republic from 2019 to 2023. The event in the federal capital will be in Daniel Briand Coffeeat 6pm.

The book was written based on interviews with Aras and other people. In 2019, he was an unlikely name for the command of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) due to his closeness to several PT politicians in Bahia. According to the work, the resistance to his name by the then minister Sergio Moro (Justice), currently senator (União Brasil-PR), would have been “decisive” so that the then president Jair Bolsonaro (today in the PL) chose Aras as Attorney General of the Republic.

In 2019, Moro allegedly suggested that Bolsonaro nominate anyone for the position, except Aras, whom he allegedly said he did not trust. According to the book, Bolsonaro allegedly stated that he did not care about Moro’s opinion and then burst out laughing. It is not clear why the president rejected the minister’s opinion.

Bolsonaro confirmed Aras in office in September 2021 for another 2 years. According to the book, the attorney general remained independent from the government and contradicted it in some of its decisions.

The book deals with other subjects, such as federal government’s performance in the covid-19 pandemic. Aras says that the Bolsonaro administration did what was necessary to reduce the impact of the disease, including the purchase of vaccines. The fact that the then president stopped wearing masks should not be punished, according to him, because decisions on this issue were the responsibility of governors and mayors.As president, he did everything he needed to do. As a politician, he did everything his rhetoric, in his field, told him to do.”, says Aras in the work.

A Lava Jato is also a theme of the book. In the author’s opinion, end of operation is the result of decisions by Aras, who disapproved of the irregularities of the task forces. The investigations were hidden and not even the top brass of the MPF had access to the content or the list of what was being done. There were several illegal recordings. Members of Lava Jato in other cities complained about a lack of autonomy. Aras decided to implement the Gaecos (special action groups to combat organized crime) in 2020 to replace the task forces.

“The Attorney” also addresses topics such as containment of military police officers, STF snipers (Supreme Federal Court) and the advance of graduation of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Read more details about the work here.

The release of “The Attorney” (Geração Editorial, 272 pages, R$ 86) in Brasília will be held this Tuesday (9.Jul.2024), at 6 pm, at Daniel Briand Coffee (104 North, block A).