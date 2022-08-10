Luis Corbacho, who had an affair with Jaime Bayly, reappeared in a recent interview. This in the midst of the criticism received by the Peruvian journalist because many people recalled that, several years ago, he exposed the sexual orientation of the late actor Diego Bertie without his consent.

What did Luis Corbacho, former partner of Jaime Bayly, say?

Jaime Bayly’s ex-boyfriend called him “destructive” and revealed that he had to undergo psychological treatment after separating from him. Both had a love relationship, which lasted 10 years until the Peruvian writer met Silvia Núñez del Arco, also a writer and mother of his last daughter.

“I don’t hold a grudge against him, but, in truth, I don’t want to have any encounter with him. (…) Jaime always causes psychic damage to all the people who are related to him. I tell you because I was 10 years by his side. (…) he is a very destructive person. I did very strong psychological treatment, psychiatric, even. It has some very dark handling. If one is not well off, it can end very badly ”, he expressed in an interview for El Popular.

Luis Corbacho criticizes the silence of Jaime Bayly after the death of Diego Bertie

When asked about the silence that Jaime Bayly has kept after the death of Diego Bertie, Luis Corbacho lamented the death of the actor and criticized that the writer has not spoken about it.

“That seems very cowardly to me. How can you not say anything? If she had a public fight three months ago, He was the person who forced him out of the closet. I find it very rude not to say anything. I hope he says something on his show,” said the Argentine.

Then, he affirmed that he has overcome the controversial relationship he had with the Peruvian journalist. “I can tell you right now through this interview, that I don’t hold a grudge. When a person is happy and lets go of the past, he doesn’t hold any grudges. I’m doing too well to be tied to Jaime (laughs). I’m doing really well,” she maintained.

This is how the death of Diego Bertie was announced