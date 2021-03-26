The desire to resurrect people It is the first memory that Luis Chiozza has of his vocation for medicine. His grandmother had died and he, a child with a mobilized spirit, wanted to invent a formula to bring her back to life.

At the age of 15 he matured, perfected his orality, ordered his thoughts in writing and began to publish articles in a magazine where his discoveries about the emotional well-being of people and, even more, his secret pseudonym: signed like him “Future Doctor”.

Today, this Argentine doctor and psychoanalyst has a 42-page curriculum, a complete work condensed into 22 volumes and as many books that he wrote later, because in his 90 years he never stopped reflecting on the world to come.

And he says it in this report with the magazine Viva: “After the quarantine, the pandemic and the social transformations that have taken off, we are going towards a new humanity”.

Library. Luis Chiozza wrote a complete collection on psychoanalysis. Photo: Fernando de la Orden

None of the data recorded so far appears in that resume, because the talk escapes through informal roads, travels to the time where Chiozza played basketball in Independiente or I designed crosswords for magazine readers Technical events.

“As a teenager I published texts on underwater fauna, tree leaves, photosynthesis or butterfly collections. I was interested in the biology and life of insects ”, recalls the author of a book about this time of global disease, The plague in the hive, where it tries to peer into the uncertainties that are approaching.

Put to see the movie The social media dilemma, Luis Chiozza was hypnotized, he had to watch the documentary three times and a colleague recorded what was said there. Then he became convinced of the power of the networks and was afraid of their addictive expansion and the challenge that this represents for society.

Algorithms and social control, the hypothesis of the movie “The dilemma of social networks”. Photo: Netflix.

What do you remember from your time as a traditional doctor?

That in the first years of the Faculty I did not feel very comfortable. Finding the corpses … We studied the 4 anatomy volumes of the French professor Leo Testut. When I entered the hospital, yes, the desire to work as a doctor came to me strongly. I spent 4 years as a senior practitioner in the Argerich guard. I practiced clinical medicine for six years, I even got to do surgery, which I liked, but I left for psychoanalysis. My gastroenterology teacher said that there were different origins of the disease: cancer, stone or neurosis.

There they commissioned me to give the psychosomatic part and I was very interested.

What is psychosomatic medicine?

It is an orientation that all medicine should have. Man is psychosomatically indivisible: when you chew a piece of candy, do you do it with your body or with your soul? One thing is inseparable from the other.

When two lovers kiss, the body is inseparable from the soul, a kiss without the body is not a kiss and without the soul, either. If you take the soul out of a kiss, it may be mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, but it is not a kiss.

The feelings are not in the heart, but the heart has such an important participation that it is used as a symbol.

Nor is the soul in the brain, which is very important for thinking, but the soul is in the entire body, the emotions are shaking of the viscera. And the liver is important because it symbolizes practical intelligence, the ability to achieve goals.

Before, a person with the capacity for action was called “he has a lot of liver”. These three organs symbolically represent the way of being, the way of living.

Do we kiss with the lips or with the soul? If we take the soul out of a kiss, it may be mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, but it is not a kiss.

And how do we harmonize heart, brain and liver?

Well, it is very difficult, because almost none of us have them equally developed. There are people with a lot of heart and little head. The cold businessman has a lot of intelligence, but little heart, and does badly in the family, with affections. We all have one leg of this tripod shorter than the other two.

A painting about the complexity of the human anatomy painted by Leonardo da Vinci. Photo: EFE

In the book The plague in the hive you argue that “facing life well gives more desire to live.” Now, what is facing life well?

It is a beneficial circle. I would say that easier than getting it right, the good thing is trying not to get it wrong. It is easier to avoid gross error than to hit the right path. People who have been successful in life have not been for a serve, it has been for a set of corrections.

Henry Ford’s model was 10 percent inspiration and 90 percent perspiration, exertion, and correction on the fly. The nature trails are never in a straight line, they make their way, looking for the turns of the road, you have to adapt the projects as you go.

To be happy, you have to permanently renew your list of goals according to the circumstances. It is like when a trajectory is traced in the sea: you have to take into account the wind and the water, which runs and takes us off course where we are aiming.

You have to take into account that angle of defeat, a word that comes from “off the road”. From time to time we have to recalculate the route of life, update the objective and plot the correction of the course.

Living is like sailing, you have to permanently correct your course.

In the film The social media dilemma, the creator of the “like” button regrets having done it …

What he is sorry for is the superficiality this has acquired. This technology has become a huge addiction, a “pacifier”, they say there, for children, also for adults trapped three or four hours a day on the cell phone.

And it is generating an unpredictable change that the inventor does not know if it will be for better or for worse. I was never disconnected from technology, but when I saw that movie I realized the importance of the transformation that is taking place today.

It is remembered there, too, that the last generations pass that knew the two eras, the “real” and this “virtual”, but that soon they will all be digital natives and that they may not notice the difference …

Well, it is happening that children no longer play together. Not to mention my childhood with the ball, the yo-yo, competitions with the balls, the figurines, the hopscotch, the elastic. Today they play remotely, online, the phone sucks them.

The other awesome thing is that fake news spreads six times faster than real news, because it is a world made according to wishful thinking.

It is a vicious circle: you tell the phone what you like, the phone discovers it and produces the news or content that pleases you.

Pipes by Luis Chiozza, objects that treasure thinking times. Photo: Fernando de la Orden.

How is dehumanization avoided?

In 1950, in Switzerland, scholars from different disciplines said that a change was taking place in the history of civilization, as important as when it passed from the predominance of magical thinking to the predominance of logical thinking and the modern age was born.

Religion separated from science and this wonderful scientific and technological development appeared that allowed man a very great growth. In that Saint Gallen symposium appeared the importance of personal life, the famous “citizen”, individual value, the person, the freedom of that individual.

Today it is difficult to conceive that, in a tribe, there was no notion of individual life, it is difficult to live without this idea of ​​”I”. But now the “me” has expanded too much, has become egoism and this generates a number of enormous disturbances.

The distribution of vaccines, social inequalities, the unemployed of the pandemic …

What happens today is that people want to solve partial questions, but we are in a global problem. You cannot get out of a global and complex problem with partial solutions. Someone usually shows up and says: “I want to solve this piece of the matter.”

The Minister of Health wants to solve this, that of Labor, this other, and the collision occurs. This is clearly seen in three sectors, politics, economics and medicine.

I can be wrong in the percentages, but, roughly speaking, I would say that medicine successfully solves 30 percent of health problems. In the other 70 percent, medical intervention generally makes things worse, not better.

Medicine successfully solves 30% of health problems. In the other 70%, medical intervention usually makes things worse.

And when mood affects the immune system?

There you have the “butterfly effect”, the complex realities depend on so many factors that something very insignificant, like the movement of a butterfly wing in Beijing, produces an earthquake in Florida.

So, in such complex situations, the intervention gets worse, that’s why the big discrepancies, the cracks, occur.

Nature helps discourage technological addiction, says the thinker. Photo: Fernando de la Orden.

How could this situation be improved?

Being very cautious and trying to be aware (and what I tried to do with this book) that you have to understand that this is not yet understood, and that something is happening in the background.

So what is happening is so great that our intervention may not change anything or make things worse. I suggest that we try to see what the bottom line is.

What will come

In a corner of Núñez, Chiozza’s books smell of tobacco. They surround the four walls of his study, his collection of pipes and his ship models, with which he keeps his sailing spirit.

On the mural in the patio with grill, he has painted a yacht, with which he goes out in search of new adventures.

At the helm, he tends to think. And it develops concepts that cast doubt on the continuity of the current organization of society.

“In fact, the family as an institution will be replaced by new forms of coexistence still unknown. We live in a time when the family is disappearing as a social structure and there are already signs that it will be replaced by some other form, ”he predicts.

And the groups we belong to will be different, announces the “Future Doctor.”

His latest book

In The plague in the hive analyzes the impact of the first global lockdown of healthy people. The psychoanalyst Luis Chiozza takes advantage of the atmosphere of the pandemic and the quarantine to propose that, if it does not change, Humanity marches towards collapse.

The last work of Luis Chiozza, “The plague in the hive”, published by Libros del Zorzal.

.

With multidisciplinary approaches, medical perspectives and analysts of the technological world in constant irruption, this thinker proposes “continually rethinking our goals and adapting our attempts to always updated conjectures.

Thus we see the branch grow in the place that the wall allows it, without totally resigning its projects and without maintaining them, at all costs, with absolute stubbornness, unsuccessfully invariant ”.

Edited by Thrush Books, this essay recalls that “along with ‘biological’ pandemics, there are also psychological pandemics” and that it is not a question of looking for culprits, but of refocusing directions.

Look also



Look also



Pc